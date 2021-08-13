Watch: More than 400 children feast on free suppers from north-east chipper

The bosses of a north-east fish and chip shop plated up more than 400 suppers today after handing out free meals to youngsters.

Hundreds of children and their parents and guardian’s queued outside The Carron Fish Bar on Allardice Street in Stonehaven to get in on the action.

Lorraine and Charlie Watson announced on social media earlier in the week that they would be offering complimentary suppers with fish, chicken fillets or sausages to children in a bid to help out parents in the last week of the school summer holidays.

People from across the region headed down to the chipper between 11am and 2pm, with many locals getting involved, too.

During lockdown the team at The Carron ran a similar project for six weeks earlier in the year, handing out free meals every Friday in February and March.

Lorraine Watson, co-owner of the venue, said: “As a family-run business it has always been really important for us to give back.

“We knew the struggles that some of the parents were having through lockdown so we did this for six weeks around the holidays.

“We wanted to do something to give back to the community and feed the children before they go back to school and hope it is a lasting memory of their summer holidays.

“We had a wee boy come down with his chanter to play a tune to thank us for his food.

“I think we’ve done around 425 suppers.”

A hit with parents

Parents and guardians were delighted to end the holidays on a high with many heading down to the venue with their children to get involved.

One mum, Nicola Martin, who is a regular at the chip shop, said: “It is a brilliant idea and it brings everyone out into the community.

“The butchers are involved and The Carron are such a big name in the town. It is just a really kind thing to do in this day and age.

“The food is absolutely brilliant and we like to support The Carron at other times of the year – we are regulars here.”

And another mum added: “I really think it is a great opportunity for the kids to get a free meal.”

Mr Henderson, a dad of two also thought the event was “fantastic”, bringing his children down to enjoy the complimentary suppers.

He said: “I think it is a fantastic idea for a local business to be giving out free kids lunches. It is excellent food anyhow.”

