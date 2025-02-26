The 5 best spots to enjoy a tasty afternoon tea in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The 5 best spots to enjoy a tasty afternoon tea in Aberdeen

Everybody loves jam and scones, so we have rounded up our favourite afternoon tea experiences for you to try in Aberdeen.

Maryculter House.
Maryculter House.
By Karla Sinclair

Afternoon teas have satisfied the tastebuds of foodies for centuries.

Everything from the freshly-made scones slathered in jam and clotted cream, to the light and fluffy sandwiches, sweet pastries and cakes, and, of course, tea, they are perfect for celebrations and catch-ups with friends and loved ones.

The tradition of afternoon tea began in the early 19th Century, when the Duchess of Bedford, experiencing a ‘sinking feeling’, requested that a light afternoon tea be served in her private room.

The Duchess adored the experience so much that she soon invited her friends to join her. And this led to afternoon tea becoming a regular indulgence.

We salute her, so have rounded up our favourite afternoon tea experiences for you to try out in Aberdeen.

And with Mother’s Day approaching, one of these spots could be the perfect place to take a deserving mum for a special treat.

This list is not exhaustive so be sure to let us know if any have slipped our minds in the comment section.

Three tiers of plates sit on a table at Cup. The plates are filled with scones and sandwiches.
The afternoon tea at Cup. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

1. Cup

Cup offers a series of afternoon teas, but if you’re looking to go all out, then we’d recommend opting for their ‘luxury afternoon tea for two’.

For £35, you’ll have one of the cafe’s hot drinks, a selection of mini rolls, taster soup, warm scones with jam and cream, homemade cakes and traybakes, and a taster size pic ‘n’ mix to tuck into.

Address: 9 Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JG

Price list:

  • Luxury afternoon tea for two – £35
  • Baby Cup afternoon tea for two – £17
  • GF afternoon tea for one – £18
  • Children’s afternoon tea – £8.9
A three-tier plate tree sits on a table at Maryculter House. On the plates are a selection of sandwiches and desserts from the afternoon tea menu.
The afternoon tea served at Maryculter House. Image: Maryculter House

2. Maryculter House

Afternoon teas have quite rightly reclaimed their place in our nation’s culinary heart.

The Maryculter House afternoon tea in Aberdeenshire is no exception – a sumptuous celebration of seasonal savoury and sweet treats, it’s the ultimate indulgent experience.

There is a selection of sandwiches including brie & cranberry and ham & mustard mayo, plus vanilla macarons, black forest gateau and, of course, jam and scones.

And it comes with unlimited tea and coffee.

It is available daily from 2pm to 4pm for £25 per person.

Address: North Deeside Road, Kirkton of Maryculter, Aberdeen, AB12 5GB

Price list:

  • Afternoon tea – £25
  • Kids afternoon tea – £12
A selection of sandwiches, scones and desserts sit on plates at the Corner Tree Cafe.
Get down to Aberdeen’s Corner Tree Cafe for afternoon tea. Image: DC Thomson

3. Corner Tree Cafe

Hand-cut sandwiches, homemade sausage rolls and a range of sweet treats including a scone, brownie, shortbread, cupcake and more all feature in the afternoon tea at Corner Tree Cafe.

It has been praised by a number of foodies that have stopped by to sample it for themselves, though make sure to book ahead because it is reservation only.

One review online said: “Fantastic afternoon tea. Choice of sandwich filings and a whole array of tasty cakes and scones. Unlimited refills of tea and coffee made it excellent value for money.”

Address: 3 Whitehall Road, Aberdeen, AB25 2PP

Price list:

  • £23.95 per person including BYOB Corkage
A delicious-looking meringue sits on a plate at the Chester Hotel.
The Chester Hotel serves up a range of teas. Image: Chester Hotel

4. The Chester Hotel

In The Chester Hotel’s sophisticated Gallery Bar, you can have your cake and eat it – again, and again.

The Aberdeen venue’s afternoon tea is served on the finest traditional china, with a teapot full to overflowing and a cake stand at a toppling point.

Guests will enjoy finger sandwiches, homemade sausage rolls and quiche, along with sweet treats created by the hotel’s pastry chefs.

Address: 59-63 Queen’s Road, Aberdeen, AB15 4YP

Price list:

  • Chester afternoon tea – £28.50
  • Chester afternoon tea with a glass of champagne – £42.50
A Bev's Bistro sign sits in the window of the Holburn Street shop.
Bev’s Bistro on Holburn Street is the place for afternoon tea. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

5. Bev’s Bistro

If you book an afternoon tea from Bev’s Bistro, you can enjoy it eating in, taken away or delivered.

You can also rest assured that all the ingredients – ranging from deep-filled finger sandwiches and homemade savouries to cakes – are created using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, with no added additives or preservatives.

As Bev herself says on the bistro website, “This might be our original Bev’s Bistro afternoon tea, but there is nothing standard about it.”

Address: 123 Holburn Street, Aberdeen, AB10 6BP

Price list: 

  • Bev’s afternoon tea – £23.50
  • Add £4.50 for presentation box

More Food & Drink reads:

Conversation