The 5 best spots to enjoy a tasty afternoon tea in Aberdeen

Afternoon teas have satisfied the tastebuds of foodies for centuries.

Everything from the freshly-made scones slathered in jam and clotted cream, to the light and fluffy sandwiches, sweet pastries and cakes, and, of course, tea, they are perfect for celebrations and catch-ups with friends and loved ones.

The tradition of afternoon tea began in the early 19th Century, when the Duchess of Bedford, experiencing a ‘sinking feeling’, requested that a light afternoon tea be served in her private room.

The Duchess adored the experience so much that she soon invited her friends to join her. And this led to afternoon tea becoming a regular indulgence.

We salute her, so have rounded up our favourite afternoon tea experiences for you to try out in Aberdeen.

And with Mother’s Day approaching, one of these spots could be the perfect place to take a deserving mum for a special treat.

This list is not exhaustive so be sure to let us know if any have slipped our minds in the comment section.

1. Cup

Cup offers a series of afternoon teas, but if you’re looking to go all out, then we’d recommend opting for their ‘luxury afternoon tea for two’.

For £35, you’ll have one of the cafe’s hot drinks, a selection of mini rolls, taster soup, warm scones with jam and cream, homemade cakes and traybakes, and a taster size pic ‘n’ mix to tuck into.

Address: 9 Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JG

Price list:

Luxury afternoon tea for two – £35

Baby Cup afternoon tea for two – £17

GF afternoon tea for one – £18

Children’s afternoon tea – £8.9

2. Maryculter House

Afternoon teas have quite rightly reclaimed their place in our nation’s culinary heart.

The Maryculter House afternoon tea in Aberdeenshire is no exception – a sumptuous celebration of seasonal savoury and sweet treats, it’s the ultimate indulgent experience.

There is a selection of sandwiches including brie & cranberry and ham & mustard mayo, plus vanilla macarons, black forest gateau and, of course, jam and scones.

And it comes with unlimited tea and coffee.

It is available daily from 2pm to 4pm for £25 per person.

Address: North Deeside Road, Kirkton of Maryculter, Aberdeen, AB12 5GB

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £25

Kids afternoon tea – £12

3. Corner Tree Cafe

Hand-cut sandwiches, homemade sausage rolls and a range of sweet treats including a scone, brownie, shortbread, cupcake and more all feature in the afternoon tea at Corner Tree Cafe.

It has been praised by a number of foodies that have stopped by to sample it for themselves, though make sure to book ahead because it is reservation only.

One review online said: “Fantastic afternoon tea. Choice of sandwich filings and a whole array of tasty cakes and scones. Unlimited refills of tea and coffee made it excellent value for money.”

Address: 3 Whitehall Road, Aberdeen, AB25 2PP

Price list:

£23.95 per person including BYOB Corkage

4. The Chester Hotel

In The Chester Hotel’s sophisticated Gallery Bar, you can have your cake and eat it – again, and again.

The Aberdeen venue’s afternoon tea is served on the finest traditional china, with a teapot full to overflowing and a cake stand at a toppling point.

Guests will enjoy finger sandwiches, homemade sausage rolls and quiche, along with sweet treats created by the hotel’s pastry chefs.

Address: 59-63 Queen’s Road, Aberdeen, AB15 4YP

Price list:

Chester afternoon tea – £28.50

Chester afternoon tea with a glass of champagne – £42.50

5. Bev’s Bistro

If you book an afternoon tea from Bev’s Bistro, you can enjoy it eating in, taken away or delivered.

You can also rest assured that all the ingredients – ranging from deep-filled finger sandwiches and homemade savouries to cakes – are created using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, with no added additives or preservatives.

As Bev herself says on the bistro website, “This might be our original Bev’s Bistro afternoon tea, but there is nothing standard about it.”

Address: 123 Holburn Street, Aberdeen, AB10 6BP

Price list:

Bev’s afternoon tea – £23.50

Add £4.50 for presentation box

