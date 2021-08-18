Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

WATCH: Children across Scotland share their lunch box likes and dislikes on first days back to school

As children across Scotland return to school this week, some attending for the first time, we wanted to know what parents are packing away in their lunch boxes to keep them fuelled at school.
By Julia Bryce
August 18, 2021, 11:51 am Updated: August 18, 2021, 11:57 am
Photo of Julia Bryce

From delicious sandwiches with the crusts removed to perfectly chopped fruit and vegetables, putting together children’s lunch boxes for the school day has been a staple in many parents’ routines for years now.

With children heading back to school, thousands of sandwiches will have been made in preparation for the big day.

We spoke to six parents who have filmed their children’s reactions to their lunch box options, with the youngsters highlighting what they like and dislike about what’s on offer…

The verdict

Robyn Macdonald.

Robyn MacDonald, nine, from Inverness is going into primary six at Smithton Primary School and was delighted with the packed lunch her mum had made her.

She said: “My roll has ham and cheese but I don’t really like that kind of cheese so I’ll pick it out and eat the ham.

Robyn’s packed lunch.

“I like fruit and I love apple, but I’m not a fan of cucumber. My dipping sauce was actually a yoghurt and I’ve got some nice meatballs.”

She then picked out some bars which she said “weren’t the best” but that she “could eat them”. The cheese and onion Walkers crisps were a hit as she described them as “amazing”. The Babybel also went down a hit.

Frankie Sikkema.

Frankie-Rose Sikkema, four, who lives in Inverness with her parents is heading to  Inshes Primary School to begin primary one.

She also showed off her sandwich, crisps and grapes, however, she wasn’t a big fan of her red apple – “I don’t like the skin”, she said.

Jayce Hood.

In Kemnay, Aberdeenshire, cheese and ham was also popular as Jayce Hood, who is four and is attending Alehousewells School, also had one and picked it as his favourite thing in his lunch box.

He too had crisps, but also had a chocolate bun, a chocolate filled crepe and a strawberry Frubes yoghurt to snack on.

Freya Juno McLean.

Freya Juno McLean, four, who attends Mucky Boots in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, unpacked her fruit, sausages, yoghurt and jelly.

She is sent to her nursery with a bento box packed with sugar snap peas, nuts and cheese and chopped tomato to enjoy.

Her favourite things to have for lunch are tomatoes, jelly, yoghurt and fruit, however there is one thing she doesn’t like, and that is kiwi!

Ruby Taylor-Rae.

Ruby Taylor-Rae, who is seven, attends Kingsford Primary School and lives in Mastrick, was tickled pink with her orange, “crispies” (crisps), Groovy biscuits from Aldi, a blackcurrant Fruit Shoot and a sandwich.

The only thing she wasn’t overly impressed with was the fact her sandwich had crusts on it.

Alex Toddie.

And while Alex Toddie, who is five and lives in Monifieth and attends Grange Primary School, was the only child not to have a sandwich, instead his parents had packed him some chopped vegetables, sliced bacon and crackers, slices of apple and a flask of juice which he seemed to rather enjoy.

He said: “I like the red pepper because it is so good! It is healthy and I have some bacon which I have just started liking. I don’t like crackers that much. I love apple because the start of my name has it too (the letter A).”

Alex’s lunch box.

Alex also likes to have chicken and sausage instead of bacon, which he has just started to eat.

