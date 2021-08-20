Summer Sizzlers: Whack these grilled vegetable skewers on the barbecue for one last summer cook off

Meat doesn’t always have to be the star of the show when it comes to barbecue season as these vegetable skewers are not only packed with flavour, but nutrients, too.

Taking as little as 20 minutes to cook up on the grill, this dish would make a welcome addition to any gathering as a main or even a side.

The preparation for it takes around half an hour, but it mainly consists of chopping veg and toasting peanuts for 15 minutes for the sweetcorn salsa side that it is recommended to be enjoyed with.

Perfect for those who are looking for a vegan alternative to a barbecue favourite, it is one almost everyone can tuck into.

For more Summer Sizzlers and recipe inspiration, click here.

Grilled vegetable skewers with watercress sweetcorn salsa

Serves 4 (as part of a meal)

Ingredients

700g potatoes, cut into 4cm chunks and part boiled

2 red onions, cut into quarters

A bunch of radish

3 courgettes, cut into 3cm chunks

Baby tomatoes

For the glaze:

2 tbsp white miso

3 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp soy

1 tsp hot sauce

For the watercress sweetcorn salsa:

350g tinned/frozen sweetcorn, defrosted

1 red onion, finely chopped

50g watercress, finely chopped

20g coriander, finely chopped

1 red chilli, finely chopped

1 lime, zest and juice

50g raw peanuts, toasted at 160C for 15 minutes

1 tbsp soy

1 tbsp sesame oil

Method

Mix all the glaze ingredients together in a bowl. Divide the chopped vegetables between four skewers and brush with the glaze. Meanwhile, mix all of the ingredients for the salsa together and set aside for the flavours to infuse. Heat the barbecue or a grill to a high temperature. Grill the skewers, turning every couple of minutes until they begin to char, you don’t want them too soft so keep an eye on them. Serve hot with the salsa and flatbreads for making the ultimate vegan sandwich.

Recipe curtesy of The Watercress Company

For more in this series…