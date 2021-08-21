The Kilted Chef: Recipes for the perfect treats to fuel you if out and about

The Kilted Chef, Craig Wilson, from Eat On The Green in Udny Green has some inspiration for any adventurers with this selection of snacks on the go.

As we make the most of the last of the lovely summer weather, my tasty trekking bites are a great “on the go” snack.

Packed with energy, these will give you the boost you need during a long walk or hike up Bennachie.

They can be made using any of your favourite seed and dried fruit combinations, so raid your store cupboard and see what different ingredients you can throw into the mix.

Sticking with the outdoor theme, my scissor sausage sizzle is a lovely, hearty dish that can be put together with minimal equipment, which is great if you’re away wild camping.

I’ve added Scotch bonnet chillies for some extra heat and spice, but you can leave these out if you prefer a milder flavour.

Trekking bites

Serves 12-14 as individual bites

Ingredients

200g oats

150g honey

100ml rapeseed oil

4 blackberries

4 strawberries

2 tbsp mixed seed flax/chai

1 tbsp sunflower seeds

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

25g dried mango

2 tbsp goji berries

1 tbsp poppy seeds

Method

Warm your pan on the hob on a low heat, then add the oats and turn up the heat to start toasting them. Cut the blackberries, strawberries and dried mango into small pieces. Add the rapeseed oil and honey into the pan with the toasted oats, leave it on the heat, and stir round until everything is combined. Add the chopped blackberries, strawberries and dried mango. Take the pan off the heat and add in your goji berries, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, mixed flax/chia seeds and poppy seeds. Give it a good stir to get all the seeds evenly mixed through the oat mixture. Place the mixture into a bowl and put in the fridge for around 30 minutes to cool it down. Removed the cooled mixture from the fridge and take a small amount into the palm of your hand and roll around into small, bite-size balls. There should be enough mixture to make around 12-14 bites; these can be stored in the fridge ready to take on your trek or in an airtight container, to have after your workouts during the week. For an optional finish you can roll each ball in some of your favourite seed – poppy seeds work really well for an extra crunchy coating.

Scissor Sausage Sizzle

Serves 4

Ingredients

8 sausages

1 orange pepper

2 small Scotch bonnet chillies (optional)

1 red spring onion

90g cooked sweet chilli beetroot

4 vine ripened tomatoes

1 heaped tsp smoked chilli harissa paste

1 handful leftover cooked new potatoes

Method

Heat the frying pan on the stove on a medium heat, place in the sausages. Snip the spring onion into the pan using food scissors and if you like it extra spicy, add the Scotch bonnet chillies as well. Cut the cooked beetroot into the pan then add the vine ripened tomatoes. Take the orange pepper and, again using the scissors, cut the pepper into strips, straight into the pan. Stir everything around with the tongs and keep turning the sausages so they take on a nice even colour. Add in the smoked chilli harissa paste and stir again. Continue to cook in the pan until sausages are golden brown, this should take around 10-12 minutes. Serve with the pre-cooked new potatoes.

More like this…