Sweet treats: Recipe: Enjoy this delicious blueberry lime loaf cake

Blueberries are in season at the moment and are a great ingredient to add into your baking.
By Julia Bryce
August 20, 2021, 5:00 pm
Blueberry lime loaf cake.
Not only are they perfect for replacing chocolate chips in muffins and loaves, but they also pair beautifully with lime which makes this blueberry lime loaf cake our stand out sweet bake for the week.

Topped with handfuls of the fruit, as well as a healthy helping of lime zest, this scrumptious bake would go down a treat with a well made brew.

Blueberry lime loaf cake

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

  • 200g unsalted butter
  • 200g caster sugar
  • 200g self-raising flour, plus 1tbsp for dusting
  • 4 eggs
  • Zest of 1 lime
  • 200g fresh or frozen blueberries

For the buttercream:

  • 125g unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 250g icing sugar
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • For the decoration:
  • 100g blueberries
  • Lime zest

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4 and grease and line a 900g loaf tin with parchment paper.
  2. Put the butter and caster sugar into a bowl and beat until light and fluffy. Add the self-raising flour, eggs and lime zest to the bowl, and mix again until combined.
  3. Put the tablespoon of plain flour into a bowl and add the blueberries, mixing until they are coated (this stops the blueberries all sinking to the bottom of the cake). Fold the blueberries through the cake mixture, then pour into the prepared tin and bake for 50-55 minutes, or until baked through. Remove the cake from the oven, and leave to cool fully in the tin while you make the buttercream.
  4. Add the butter to a bowl and beat on its own for a few minutes to loosen and soften. Add the icing sugar and beat again until combined. Finally, add the lime juice and beat again.
  5. Pipe or spread the buttercream on to the loaf cake, then sprinkle over the blueberries and lime zest.

Recipe from Jane’s Patisserie by Jane Dunn, which is published by Ebury Press, priced £20. Photography by Ellis Parrinder.

