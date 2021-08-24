Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Review: Go back in time in Bertie’s Whisky Bar at the Fife Arms with 365 drams to choose from

From the minute you step into the Fife Arms to the minute you leave, every experience you have is as luxurious as the last.
By Julia Bryce
August 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Inside Bertie's whisky bar in the Fife Arms.
Inside Bertie's whisky bar in the Fife Arms.

From the minute you step into the Fife Arms to the minute you leave, every experience you have is as luxurious as the last.

And like most things at the five-star hotel, which is nestled in between the forests and hills surrounding Braemar, Aberdeenshire, everything is steeped in history.

Including the venue’s latest addition – Bertie’s Whisky Bar.

A nod to Queen Victoria’s eldest son, King Edward VII, also known as “Bertie”, the bar is located in the former library space and houses 365 different whiskies for customers to try.

Mikael collecting a bottle to try.

With a split of around 85% Scottish and 15% whiskies from around the world, the collection boasts drams from near and far, and is sectioned into four different categories; fragrant, fruity, rich and smoke.

Visiting with my boyfriend, we’d booked dinner in the Clunie Restaurant prior to the whisky bar as we thought the experience would make perfect end to our evening.

We arrived promptly and were greeted by our bartender, Mikael, for the evening, who showed us to our seats which so happened to be perfectly placed near the open log fire which was hissing away.

The branded whisky glasses.

The room is quite something, dressed in whisky bottles which have all been dimly lit up to create the ultimate snuggery. Lines and lines of golden nectar run around the bar, and the red velvet and wooden finishings add a real sense of indulgence.

Mikael handed us a tablet each which boasted the menu on an app and we got to work scrolling our way through it. On first look I was quite overwhelmed with the amount of whiskies and the styles available and wasn’t quite sure where to begin.

Starting with fragrant, our bartender for the evening brought us some water and explained the menu to us. I was happy to take his lead so made some suggestions of what types of flavours I liked, and what whiskies I had already tried.

Fragrant and fruity

For our first dram he suggested the Kilkerran 12-year-old (£9) for my boyfriend and the Craigellachie 17-year-old (£9) for myself.

Served in a Fife Arms branded tulip-shaped whisky glass, this allowed us to nose the whisky better and really get the depths of flavours from it.

Inside Bertie’s Whisky Bar.

Mikael walked us through the stages of tasting; nosing, a small sip to wet the tongue and awaken the tastebuds, then a bigger sip to unlock the flavour.

My boyfriend’s Kilkerran was smooth and had sweet hints of blood orange while my Craigellachie number provided notes of honey and raisins which I enjoyed a lot, and had nice dried fruits on the palate. It got sweeter with time and I added a little water to the 46% ABV dram to smooth it out a little.

Rich

Up next we ventured to the rich category.

My dad is a huge Aberlour fan so I mentioned this to Mikael and he suggested I tried the Aberlour A’bunadh (£10.50).

My boyfriend was recommended the Rowan’s Creek (£10.50), a Kentucky bourbon whisky, after mentioning he had a fondness for bourbon.

The Aberlour was cask strength (60.6% ABV) and was very rich in flavour. It was an intense whisky, but it was lovely and had some gorgeous sherry notes throughout. It reminded me of a fruit cake with plenty of dried fruits and sweeter syrup in there.

Trying some whisky with water on the side to add to it if needed.

The bourbon whisky (50.05% ABV) was well-rounded and was more citrus fruits-forward and had sweeter notes of toasted marshmallows in there.

We were very impressed with the team and their knowledge of whisky and flavour pairings. We discussed what food and drink we enjoyed and Mikael made recommendations off the back of this. His colleague, Blair, was also very helpful and they were both very attentive, always checking in to check how we were enjoying the drinks.

Because the bar is smaller, only six others were seated in the venue at the same time as us which made the experience all that more intimate.

Smoke

Last but not least, we decided to try a dram each from the smoke category which included some peated numbers.

By this point we had sank a little lower into the large velvet arm chairs and the fire was beginning to die down.

The bar is very intimate making it the perfect location to enjoy a dram or two.

Mikael had suggested Octomore 10.3 (£23) by a distillery which makes some of the world’s smokiest whiskies and also recommended Williamson 10-year-old Carn Mor (£9) to my other half.

He mentioned Carn Mor was similar to Laphroig’s 16-year-old in a way (Mikael’s favourite) and said the independent bottlers, Morrisons Distillers, use ex Laphroig casks to make the single malt.

The smoke category was the last to be explored.

The Octomore 10.3 was very peaty but I absolutely loved it. It was rich in flavour, oily and while it was heavy with peat initially, it sweetened out as I uncovered he depth of the whisky.

We loved the music in the bar with everything from piano and violin music playing, to Irish and Scottish ceilidh-inspired sounds, and the evening on a whole was absolutely first class.

While we decided to stick to the more budget-friendly side of the menu, with the cheapest dram priced at £9, there is plenty of others at an affordable price tag to enjoy, too.

However I think I’ll leave the £700 dram of 40-year-old Dalmore for someone else to pursue.

Information

The bar is open from 5pm to midnight seven days a week and is open to both residents and non-residents.

Address: Fife Arms, Mar Road, Braemar, Ballater, AB35 5YN

T: 01339 720200

W: www.thefifearms.com

Price: £73

For more on whisky…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal