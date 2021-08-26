Highland publican calls on government to establish ‘hospitality academies’ to help with staff shortages

A Inverness pub owner has called for government action to help hospitality in the Highlands recover from what he describes as “the perfect storm”.

Don Lawson, owner of Johnny Foxes, The Den nightspot and chairman of Inverness Pub Watch says thousands of vital staff have been lost to the industry throughout the past two years.

And his recovery plan includes a demand that the government help establish regional “hospitality academies” to entice young people back to this vital part of the tourism sector.

Recently the shortage of hospitality workers and chefs made the headlines as businesses up and down the county struggle to stay open, or have been forced to close as a result of having no staff.

Don’s venue Johnny Foxes has been temporarily closed since August 24 this week due to Covid-19 when a “proactive decision” was made to keep staff safe. It will reopen tomorrow (Friday August 27) at noon.

Reasons for the industry shortage

Mr Lawson says a “perfect storm” of the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit and the loss of the Eastern European workforce has been the major causes of the hospitality staff shortage.

“We lost thousands of key Eastern European workers who returned home as a direct result of the uncertainty that shrouded Brexit.

“Then along came the pandemic and thousands more left our shores to, quite understandably, be with their families in their homeland.

“And concerns weren’t confined to our overseas friends. The industry lost many home-based workers who struggled with the uncertainty surrounding issues like furlough wages, when their jobs might return, or if their jobs would return at all!

“There needs to be consultation with the relevant Scottish Government departments to entice Eastern European’s back to work in the sector.”

He is also certain that the entire hospitality sector is now seriously undermanned and in jeopardy with a lack of staff available to be hired.

Hospitality academies

One way Mr Lawson thinks the government and tourism and hospitality bodies across the Highlands can collaborate is by introducing “hospitality academies”.

He said: “I could never have imagined a situation where I couldn’t open my nightclub due to staff shortages. But, it’s happening!”

“We need to win these people back and restore confidence in our industry.

“Businesses that are struggling today to recover need help to recruit and train the staff for tomorrow.

“I’d like to see hospitality academies set up – perhaps jointly funded by the government and the food, beverage, entertainment and accommodation industry.

“A hospitality Academy could be part of the University of the Highlands and Islands and be similar to the Glasgow Hotel School which is now part of the university down there.

“It should be a choice school leavers have with all sections of hospitality covered in the curriculum, including graduating with degrees. Education and Training is definitely the way forward.

“The Highlands has a worldwide reputation for its warm welcome to visitors and now’s the time to act boldly and welcome back the people who made that reputation, as well as attracting bright new talent to our sector.”

