Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Highland publican calls on government to establish ‘hospitality academies’ to help with staff shortages

A Inverness pub owner has called for government action to help hospitality in the Highlands recover from what he describes as “the perfect storm”.
By Julia Bryce
August 26, 2021, 5:00 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Don Lawson.
Don Lawson.

A Inverness pub owner has called for government action to help hospitality in the Highlands recover from what he describes as “the perfect storm”.

Don Lawson, owner of Johnny Foxes, The Den nightspot and chairman of Inverness Pub Watch says thousands of vital staff have been lost to the industry throughout the past two years.

And his recovery plan includes a demand that the government help establish regional “hospitality academies” to entice young people back to this vital part of the tourism sector.

Friends from Nottingham visit the Highlands and are pictured inside Johnny Foxes. From left: Daniel Pritchard, Sam Gillingham, Luke Northbrooke, Jacob Hawkins, Mark Gillingham.

Recently the shortage of hospitality workers and chefs made the headlines as businesses up and down the county struggle to stay open, or have been forced to close as a result of having no staff.

Don’s venue Johnny Foxes has been temporarily closed since August 24 this week due to Covid-19 when a “proactive decision” was made to keep staff safe. It will reopen tomorrow (Friday August 27) at noon.

Reasons for the industry shortage

Mr Lawson says a “perfect storm” of the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit and the loss of the Eastern European workforce has been the major causes of the hospitality staff shortage.

“We lost thousands of key Eastern European workers who returned home as a direct result of the uncertainty that shrouded Brexit.

“Then along came the pandemic and thousands more left our shores to, quite understandably, be with their families in their homeland.

Johnny Foxes outdoor area.

“And concerns weren’t confined to our overseas friends. The industry lost many home-based workers who struggled with the uncertainty surrounding issues like furlough wages, when their jobs might return, or if their jobs would return at all!

“There needs to be consultation with the relevant Scottish Government departments to entice Eastern European’s back to work in the sector.”

He is also certain that the entire hospitality sector is now seriously undermanned and in jeopardy with a lack of staff available to be hired.

Hospitality academies

One way Mr Lawson thinks the government and tourism and hospitality bodies across the Highlands can collaborate is by introducing “hospitality academies”.

He said: “I could never have imagined a situation where I couldn’t open my nightclub due to staff shortages. But, it’s happening!”

“We need to win these people back and restore confidence in our industry.

“Businesses that are struggling today to recover need help to recruit and train the staff for tomorrow.

From left: Valerie Robertson, Hiliary Rioux, Donna Young and Susan Soave, customers of Johnny Foxes.

“I’d like to see hospitality academies set up – perhaps jointly funded by the government and the food, beverage, entertainment and accommodation industry.

“A hospitality Academy could be part of the University of the Highlands and Islands and be similar to the Glasgow Hotel School which is now part of the university down there.

“It should be a choice school leavers have with all sections of hospitality covered in the curriculum, including graduating with degrees. Education and Training is definitely the way forward.

“The Highlands has a worldwide reputation for its warm welcome to visitors and now’s the time to act boldly and welcome back the people who made that reputation, as well as attracting bright new talent to our sector.”

For more food and drink news…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal