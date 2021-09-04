Sweet treats: Tuck into this light miso chocolate fondant

When it comes to dessert sometimes it can be quite a thought pursuing something heavy at the end of a meal.

However, with this miso chocolate fondant you don’t need to worry about overdoing it as this dessert is light, fluffy and packed with flavour.

The white miso with the dark chocolate pair fantastically and the topping of toasted sesame seeds really finishes off this dish beautifully.

Finished off with some fresh local raspberries and pouring cream and you have a wonderful tempting sweet to tuck into.

Miso chocolate fondant

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

50g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing

1 1/2 tbsp white miso

50g dark chocolate (70+% cocoa solids)

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

60g golden caster sugar

50g plain flour

150g raspberries

Method

Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Add the sesame seeds to a mini food processor, or using a pestle and mortar, crush to form a coarse powder. Butter four seven-centimetre ramekins or pudding moulds and sprinkle the crushed sesame seeds inside, coating the bottom and edges of the ramekin completely. Add the butter, miso and chocolate to a heatproof bowl set over a pan of just-simmering water, ensuring the base of the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Melt and combine the mix until smooth, then set aside to cool. Beat the egg, yolk and sugar in a separate bowl until the mixture is thick, pale and airy. Fold in the chocolate miso mixture with a large metal spoon. Sieve in the flour and fold this through. Divide the mixture between the four ramekins and place on the middle shelf of the oven to cook for 12 minutes. Remove and leave to cool for two minutes. As they cool they should shrink away from the edges of the ramekins slightly. Carefully invert the fondants on to a serving plate and serve with your favourite ice cream or pouring cream and a small handful of raspberries.

Bowls & Broths by Pippa Middlehurst is published by Quadrille, priced £16.99. Photography by India Hobson and Magnus Edmondson. Available September 2.

