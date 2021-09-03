New rum released by Orkney distiller sells out in 10 minutes

A distiller based in Orkney has sold out of their latest rum just 10 minutes after its release.

J. Gow Rum, which sits on the tiny island of Lamb Holm, one of the 70 islands that make up Orkney, was astounded to discover that the release of its new bottling with ‘That Boutique-y Rum Company’ was a sellout within the small time frame.

The distillery sold the special release, a 2-Year-Old pot still rum, comprising 220 bottles, online through the websites of Master of Malt and Good Spirit’s Co.

The bottle launched at 12pm on the two sites on Friday August 27 and was completely sold out on both by 12.10pm.

‘I was absolutely astounded’

All of J. Gow’s rum is made entirely in Orkney from start to finish, using various fermentation techniques with different percentages of backset/dunder.

The distillery mainly focuses on producing heavier, full-bodied rums, with the latest being their strongest to date.

Collin Van Schayk, managing director and head distiller, said: “I was absolutely astounded when I discovered that the release had sold out so quickly. I had no idea it would go so fast.

“The bottling is a blend of virgin chestnut cask-aged two-year-old rum and virgin-oak-aged three-year-old rum. It was bottled at 57.2% making it our strongest release so far.

“The label included a caricature of me, protecting my chestnut casks from our pirate namesake John Gow. The pirate ship, Revenge, and the island’s famous Italian Chapel is in the background, and our dogs Indy and Luna are in the foreground.

“Given the rarity of the bottling and it being our strongest release to date, I expected it to be popular as a collector’s item but had no idea that it would disappear so quickly. We even sold out of the small quantity of stock reserved for the shop.”

There will be a small quantity of the release available on the Master of Malt site again shortly, which is expected to sell out just as quickly.

In addition to its limited editions, J. Gow make three core products.

Revenge is a three-year-old pure, single rum aged in ex-bourbon and virgin-oak casks for three years, Fading Light is a pot still chestnut cask-aged pure, single rum, and their Spiced Rum is a pot still style dry-spiced rum with caramel and natural spices from around the world, including two secret ingredients grown in Orkney.

For more information on the products, visit jgowrum.com

For more rum stories…