Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

5 must-try Sunday roasts to tuck into in the Highlands

By Karla Sinclair
September 7, 2021, 11:45 am
A Sunday roast.
A Sunday roast.

Sometimes all you need to perk yourself up is, you guessed it, a top-notch roast dinner.

Roast meat with all the juicy trimmings, crispy roast potatoes, buttery mash, golden-brown Yorkshire puddings, lashings of gravy, the list of ingredients that will have you salivating goes on.

But when it’s Sunday and cooking isn’t on the agenda, and you’re looking to indulge, it’s important to know the top locations to venture to when in need of a roast.

After all, you want to make sure you’re left feeling nothing other than satisfied and full to the brim.

Fill your boots at one (or several) of our recommended places to visit for a Sunday roast in the Highlands.

MacGregor’s

At MacGregor’s in Inverness, the team prides themselves on using local produce as much as possible in their wide range of dishes.

And this goes for their mouth-watering Sunday roast option, too, which they reintroduced to their menu in June.

From the fresh vegetables to the succulent meats, you’ll want to savour every last bite.

Address: 101-113 Academy Street, Inverness, IV1 1LX

MacGregor’s.

Clachnaharry Inn

Traditional Scottish pub The Clachnaharry Inn in Inverness is known in the local community for its delicious Sunday roasts, which come with an array of scrumptious ingredients.

Open from noon to 11pm on Sundays, there’s plenty of opportunity to place an order and tuck into a tasty assortment of potatoes, vegetables, roast chicken, skirlie and more.

Address: 17-19 High Street, Clachnaharry, Inverness, IV3 8RB

Clachnaharry Inn.

The Three Witches

Offering a carvery all day, every day, a visit to The Three Witches, which is also in Inverness, means you can forget about cooking duties and head out with your friends and family.

With choices of beef, gammon and turkey alongside a selection of freshly prepared vegetables, crispy roast potatoes, sage and onion stuffing and homemade Yorkshire puddings, you won’t be left disappointed after your next visit.

Address: Aignish Drive, Inverness, IV2 6ET

The Three Witches.

The Allangrange

The Allangrange in Munlochy takes Sunday roasts to the next level by offering customers a mouth-watering sharing board option.

Choose from Highland roast beef, chicken or a sweet potato, cashew and apricot tart (for vegetarians), accompanied by black pudding, roasted vegetables and potatoes, buttered parsley potatoes and homemade Yorkshire puddings with a red wine and thyme jus.

Priced at just £14 per person, what’s not to love?

Address: 54 Millbank Road, Munlochy, IV8 8NL

The Allangrange.

The Storehouse

Situated in the Highlands of Scotland on the shore of the Cromarty Firth, visitors at The Storehouse in Dingwall should not only expect outstanding views but top-quality grub, too.

The venue, which is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, offers a wealth of tasty dishes to enjoy, as well as a carvery option on Sundays.

Address: Foulis Ferry, Evanton, Dingwall, IV16 9UX

The Storehouse.

For more on food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal