5 must-try Sunday roasts to tuck into in the Highlands

Sometimes all you need to perk yourself up is, you guessed it, a top-notch roast dinner.

Roast meat with all the juicy trimmings, crispy roast potatoes, buttery mash, golden-brown Yorkshire puddings, lashings of gravy, the list of ingredients that will have you salivating goes on.

But when it’s Sunday and cooking isn’t on the agenda, and you’re looking to indulge, it’s important to know the top locations to venture to when in need of a roast.

After all, you want to make sure you’re left feeling nothing other than satisfied and full to the brim.

Fill your boots at one (or several) of our recommended places to visit for a Sunday roast in the Highlands.

MacGregor’s

At MacGregor’s in Inverness, the team prides themselves on using local produce as much as possible in their wide range of dishes.

And this goes for their mouth-watering Sunday roast option, too, which they reintroduced to their menu in June.

From the fresh vegetables to the succulent meats, you’ll want to savour every last bite.

Address: 101-113 Academy Street, Inverness, IV1 1LX

Clachnaharry Inn

Traditional Scottish pub The Clachnaharry Inn in Inverness is known in the local community for its delicious Sunday roasts, which come with an array of scrumptious ingredients.

Open from noon to 11pm on Sundays, there’s plenty of opportunity to place an order and tuck into a tasty assortment of potatoes, vegetables, roast chicken, skirlie and more.

Address: 17-19 High Street, Clachnaharry, Inverness, IV3 8RB

The Three Witches

Offering a carvery all day, every day, a visit to The Three Witches, which is also in Inverness, means you can forget about cooking duties and head out with your friends and family.

With choices of beef, gammon and turkey alongside a selection of freshly prepared vegetables, crispy roast potatoes, sage and onion stuffing and homemade Yorkshire puddings, you won’t be left disappointed after your next visit.

Address: Aignish Drive, Inverness, IV2 6ET

The Allangrange

The Allangrange in Munlochy takes Sunday roasts to the next level by offering customers a mouth-watering sharing board option.

Choose from Highland roast beef, chicken or a sweet potato, cashew and apricot tart (for vegetarians), accompanied by black pudding, roasted vegetables and potatoes, buttered parsley potatoes and homemade Yorkshire puddings with a red wine and thyme jus.

Priced at just £14 per person, what’s not to love?

Address: 54 Millbank Road, Munlochy, IV8 8NL

The Storehouse

Situated in the Highlands of Scotland on the shore of the Cromarty Firth, visitors at The Storehouse in Dingwall should not only expect outstanding views but top-quality grub, too.

The venue, which is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, offers a wealth of tasty dishes to enjoy, as well as a carvery option on Sundays.

Address: Foulis Ferry, Evanton, Dingwall, IV16 9UX

