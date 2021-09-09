EXCLUSIVE: North-east firm toasts new Guinness World Record for filling the largest bottle of malt whisky

A Guinness World Record has been beaten with the largest bottle of malt whisky ever to be filled now sitting at a whopping 1.8 metres high.

Holding 311 litres of 32-year-old Macallan, the bottle is now the biggest in the world.

Employees at Aberdeenshire-based specialist independent whisky merchants, Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, took more than an hour to fill the bottle which was crowned the new champion by Jack Brockbank, the official judge from Guinness World Records.

Jack was on hand to verify the achievement which beat the last record recorded.

The title was previously help by The Famous Grouse Experience which was confirmed back in August 2012 at 1.7m high, holding 228 litres or 50.15 gallons of their popular blend.

This bottle which is owned by whisky companies Rosewin Holdings and Fah Mai Holdings, beat the previous record by 83 litres.

The firms had acquired two sister casks of 32-year-old Macallan specifically for the event, which were married together by the Duncan Taylor team.

Chairman of Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, Euan Shand, was delighted to be involved in the bottling of the world record holder.

He said: “We were asked to bottle this whisky because of the care and attention we pay to all our whiskies and it was an honour to be part of this record title right here in our Huntly headquarters.”

The record-breaking whisky will head on the road to a London auction house later in the year where it will be auctioned off.

And those involved in this record believe it may break a second world record for the highest price for a bottle of whisky ever purchased.

Jon Land, Rosewin Holdings director of operations, added: “It’s a surreal feeling

to be here now with the record and this bottle – what you see is the culmination

of two years hard work, endless twists and turns, challenges and setbacks, and Covid!

“But we are all immensely proud to be finally able to say, ‘job done’.”

The event today also tied in with a campaign promoting 11 titans of exploration including the world’s greatest explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes.

All record breakers in their own right, several of the explorers were at the event including Paralympian gold medal cyclist Karen Darke, UK Adventurer of the Year Will Copestake, the first black Briton to reach the North Pole Dwayne Fields and the first person to row the Atlantic from America to England, Olly Hicks.

They oversaw a further 168 special bottles of 50cl Macallan that were created to go on general sale, all promoting each explorer with an inspirational quote and featuring their chosen charities.

These bottles will be available by auction later in the year.

