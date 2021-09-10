Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Summer Sizzlers: Take a trip to the Middle East with this cod and prawn tagine

While we are all still looking for a little summer escapism, why not travel to the shores of the Mediterranean Sea with this delicious seafood dish.
By Julia Bryce
September 10, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 10, 2021, 7:53 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Cod and prawn tagine.
Made with cod and prawns, this tagine boasts a range of seasonings and spices throughout and makes for an excellent family dinner serving four adults.

Taking around 25 minutes to prepare and around 30 minutes to cook, you’ll have this meal served and plated up within the hour.

The real benefit of this recipe from Love Seafood is using a tagine as when cooking with the pot, it seals in all of the flavour.

Cod and prawn tagine

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 small white onion, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 5cm piece of fresh ginger root, peeled and crushed
  • 1 mild chili, de-seeded and finely sliced
  • 1 carrot, peeled and sliced into rounds
  • 4 large tomatoes, roughly chopped
  • 2 tsp ground coriander
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 2 x 140g cod fillets, cut into chunks
  • 200g raw prawns
  • 100ml reduced-salt vegetable or fish stock
  • 20 green olives, pitted
  • Juice of 1/2 lemon, plus lemon wedges to serve
  • Salt and pepper, to season
  • Handful fresh coriander, chopped

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a large non-stick pan. Add the onion, garlic and ginger and gently fry for 5 minutes. Add the chili, carrot and tomatoes and simmer gently for 10 minutes until the carrot is softened.
  2. Add the spices and cook for a further 3-4 minutes.
  3. Add the prawns, and cod before covering with the stock.
  4. Simmer gently for 6-7 minutes, then add the olives and season to taste with salt, pepper and lemon juice.
  5. Finally stir in a little coriander and sprinkle the rest over the top to serve. Delicious served with couscous.

Recipe provided by Love Seafood.

