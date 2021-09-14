Do you have what it takes to be crowned the Oatcake Champion of the World?

Oatcake lovers in the north-east are being encouraged to enter into an inaugural oatcake making competition which will see the winner be crowned at a local food and drink event.

Tarland Food and Music Festival is making its return later this month from Thursday September 23 to Sunday September 26 where it will host the World Oatcake Championship.

Individuals of all ages from across the region and further afield are invited to battle it out for the title, with two different competition categories organised to enter into.

The event takes place on Sunday morning from 9am to 11am and the first category focuses on a traditional oatcake. Head chef of Douneside House, Matt Price, will be on hand to judge all entrants’ oatcakes and will uncover the best traditional recipe.

The second is the wildcard category where sweet and savoury options are expected to feature, with the flavour options endless.

Taking place in the MacRobert Hall in Tarland, the competition will see those putting their oatcakes forward for judging present them at 9am in the hall in the square of the town.

Judging will take place from 10am and the winner will be announced at 11am.

Matt has worked at various venues, including Airds Hotel and Restaurant in Appin and New York’s Eleven Madison Park, back in 2017 while it was number one on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

What’s the criteria?

Free to enter, the traditional category will be judged on a basic recipe which usually consists of oatmeal, lard/dripping/water/milk and bicarbonate soda.

The wildcard can be any flavour, for example cheese or paprika or even sweet.

There are no size or shape regulations with circular, square or triangular all welcome.

Batch sizes may also vary depending on how big or small the oatcakes are, but a minimum of four is recommended.

Matt will also be looking for a light, crispy texture which should not be too hard with a loose but stable crumb.

The oats should either be rolled oats or oatmeal, but mustn’t be too dense – and seasoning is “everything” according to the head chef.

Looking forward to the event later this month, Matt Price, said: “It’s a pleasure to be judging the contest and I appreciate being asked to do so.

“The winner will have bragging rights for years to come, so best of luck to all the competitors!”

Full details of the festival can be found at www.tarland.org.uk/food-music-day and for more information email tarlandfmf@gmail.com.

