Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

What not to miss at the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival this November

The programme of events for Scotland's biggest whisky festival has been announced, with a whole host of tours, dinners, tastings and more in the works.
By Julia Bryce
September 14, 2021, 6:18 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Whisky will be put in the spotlight.
Whisky will be put in the spotlight.

The programme of events for Scotland’s biggest whisky festival has been announced, with a whole host of tours, dinners, tastings and more in the works.

Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival has revealed their dram-packed line-up for their next event which takes place from Wednesday November 3 to Monday November 8.

Enjoyed by whisky novices, budding master blenders and everyone in between, Spirit of Speyside will return for its first in-person event since before the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be a wide range of events for festivalgoers to attend.

While there will be some online events, majority of the 183 events, and counting, will take place in-person.

Exclusive events

From exclusive behind-the-scenes access to distilleries not usually open to the public, tastings with some of the best known whisky brands in the region, to a guided running tour through the heart of whisky country, attendees will have plenty of events to choose from during the six-day festival.

There will also be a Drams in the Dark event which will offer a unique evening tour of Glen Moray Distillery followed by some fireside drams and toasted marshmallows while Stephen Woodcock, head of whisky creation, and Iain Allan, global brand ambassador, share stories about the brand’s unusual history.

You can make your own dram with Benriach Distillery.

Festivalgoers will be able to create their own unique dram of Benriach with Dr Rachel Barrie as they join her on a creative journey into the world of flavour at the distillery.

Events will be independently organised and will take place across the whole of Speyside, from Aberlour to Dufftown and Keith to Tomintoul.

George McNeil, chairman designate of the festival, said: “Nothing beats being together to celebrate the world’s largest producing whisky region and that’s why we decided to create a one-off Autumn edition of our Speyside celebration.

“It’s been a tough year for the people and businesses of Speyside.

Dr Rachel Barrie.

“The event aims to bring local communities and nearly 140 business members in the region together to celebrate Scotland’s national drink, while providing the ultimate opportunity for travellers, whisky lovers, outdoor activity enthusiasts and the local community to explore, taste and learn about the world-famous Speyside region.”

For more information on the festival and the programme of events visit www.spiritofspeyside.com/festivals/whisky.

Tickets go on sale from noon this Friday (September 17).

For more on the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal