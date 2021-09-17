Food fans go nuts online as Aberdeen bakery announces pumpkin spiced bun on sale this weekend

An Aberdeen bakery will launch a new product this weekend after its huge success with a secret taste testing group.

Bandit Bakery on Rose Street shared the images of its new pumpkin spice buns that will go on sale for the first time tomorrow (Saturday September 18) on social media earlier in the week which was met with huge demand.

Priced in line with their usual cinnamon bun offering, the £3 pastry is a classic cinnamon bun with a secret autumnal spice blend, a turmeric plant-based cream cheese frosting and crushed maple frosted organic cornflakes on top.

Pete Leonard, who runs the bakery with his wife Sarah, is the mastermind behind the seasonal product which Pete says is “nothing like a pumpkin spice latte”.

Taste test

The product was initially trialled last week with a secret taste testing group. The group was assembled with a mix of people who were some of the key fundraising contributors to Bandit Bakery’s Crowdfunder, which it launched to help get the business open earlier in the year.

With a limited amount available this weekend, customers will need to be quick to get their hands on the limited edition buns. The shop opens at 10am and is partial to queues on Saturdays.

He said: “The top level of our Crowdfunder was to give people the opportunity to be part of a testing group. Any time we have a new product we would give it to the testing group and get some feedback from them.

“The pumpkin spice buns went out to them at the weekend. The feedback has been fantastic and because there’s been so much positivity around them we’re going to launch them this weekend.

“It will be first come, first served. We are testing the waters this weekend and if they sell out in seconds we might have to put a cap on how many each individual can purchase.

“We usually make 80 cinnamon buns on a Saturday. We’ll have the regular and pumpkin spice buns, too.

“I think with the response we’ve had so far I’ll have to get into the bakery a little earlier and make a lot of them.”

Pumpkin spice latte

With autumn just around the corner, Pete says the seasonal flavour is much different to the pumpkin spice flavours some will identify with their favourite drink at this time of the year – pumpkin spice lattes (also known as a PSL).

“It is a traditional pumpkin spice blend and those who are used to pumpkin spice by having a latte might be pleasantly surprised by all the other flavours going on.”

One pumpkin spice fan wrote on the post on Instagram: “Holy heck I am coming down as soon as these are released.”

And another added: “Can’t even see it it’s so far out of the park!” while one said she would be placing a massive order: “I’ll get a hundred dozen.” and another said: “Omg this is the best news ever.”

For more food and drink news…