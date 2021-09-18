Sweet treats: Jamie Oliver’s chocolate orange creme brulee

Sharing a recipe from his latest cookbook, Jamie Oliver’s chocolate orange creme brulee may be the dessert we have all been waiting for this autumn.

Described by the man himself as “silky, indulgent and oh-so-good”, this recipe from his cookbook, Together, is utterly delicious and is simple to make.

Using just six ingredients, with the option of adding seasonal berries to serve, you can whip this creme brulee up in no time.

Jamie Oliver’s chocolate orange creme brulee

Serves 2 (plus 2 leftover puds)

Ingredients

100ml double cream

300ml semi-skimmed milk

100g dark chocolate (70%)

4 large free-range eggs

80g golden caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling

1 orange (zest finely grated)

Seasonal berries, to serve

Method

Get ahead and pour the cream and milk into a non-stick pan, snap in the chocolate, and place on a medium-low heat until the chocolate has melted, whisking regularly. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly while you separate the eggs. In a large mixing bowl, whisk the yolks (freeze the whites to make meringues another day) with the sugar and the finely grated orange zest until pale and fluffy. Now, whisking constantly, gradually pour in the chocolate mixture until combined. Return to the pan and place over a low heat, then very gently bring to a simmer, whisking constantly for about 10 minutes, or until you have a custard-like consistency. Divide between four small heatproof cups or two sharing bowls, then cool, cover and leave to set in the fridge overnight.

To serve: Sprinkle a little sugar over two of the puds, then melt it under a hot grill or using a blowtorch. Serve with orange segments, berries or cherries. The two extra puds will keep for up to five days in the fridge – if you can wait that long!

Information:

ENERGY 414kcal

FAT 27.1g

SAT FAT 13.7g

PROTEIN 8.9g

CARBS 39.8g

SUGARS 39.6g

SALT 0.2g

FIBRE 1g

Together by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2021 Together), priced £26. Photography by David Loftus.

Available now.

