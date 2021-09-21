Recipe: This apple cinnamon crumble cake is the ultimate autumnal sweet treat

It’s that time of year where the weather is getting colder, leaves are beginning to fall and it is most definitely getting darker earlier.

That’s where this autumnal treat comes into play.

This apple cinnamon crumble cake is a dream. Whether you’re the known baker in the office, or you are only just getting into The Great British Bake Off (which starts tonight) – this recipe is foolproof.

The cake itself comes together in one bowl, with no need for an electric mixer. The batter folds together with ease and then gets a generous sprinkle of a crumble/streusel topping.

This all goes in to bake and comes out as a gorgeously moist apple cake, with a slightly crisp, cinnamon topping. Cosy and comforting, without much effort!

I recommend drizzling over a little milk glaze at the end, just before serving. This is optional, but adds the perfect sweetness to round off the cake.

This is one of those recipes that could be served warm after a Sunday dinner with a little cream or ice cream, or, you could make it as a classic cake, ready to be sliced repeatedly until someone is left disappointed that there’s none left.

The preparation time is just 15 minutes, with a 35 minute bake time.

Apple Cinnamon Crumble Cake

Serves 10 (in a 9 inch round cake tin)

Ingredients

120g butter, melted

60g apple sauce

60ml milk

2 medium eggs

160g granulated sugar

210g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

2 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced

For the crumble topping:

15g butter

50g brown sugar

15g oats

15g plain flour

2 tsp cinnamon

For the glaze (optional):

4 tbsp icing sugar

2 tbsp milk

Method

Preheat your oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Lightly grease a 9-inch round cake tin. In a large bowl, combine the melted butter, apple sauce, milk and eggs with a whisk until thoroughly mixed. Add in the sugar and mix again. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda and diced apples. Fold this together to form a cake batter. Pour this into the tin. Make the crumble topping by combining all ingredients in a small bowl with a fork. Sprinkle the sand-like mixture over the cake batter. Bake for approx 35 minutes, until a skewer inserted comes out clean. Let cool on a wire rack before making the glaze. Do this by combining the icing sugar and milk in a small bowl. Drizzle over the cake just before serving!

For more recipes, click here, or check out Florence’s website or Instagram page.

For more in this baking series…