Do you love exploring delicious culinary creations, sampling the finest local produce and tantalising your tastebuds with fresh flavours? You’re in luck, as a new food and drink festival in Aberdeenshire kicks off on Friday 24 September.

Led by Opportunity North East (ONE), the first ever Provenance Festival will take place over 10 days.

More than 100 events celebrating regionality, provenance and authenticity will take place across the North East, from Laurencekirk to Huntly.

This exciting new food festival is a great chance for foodies to explore the local produce available on your doorstep!

5 events to enjoy in the North East during the Provenance Festival 2021

Provenance Festival 2021 will offer something for all tastes and appetites.

Upcoming and unmissable events include:

1. See what goes in to a local artisan dairy range

William Willis, Forest Farm Dairy at Kinellar, Aberdeen, said: “We are passionate about connecting our customers with the origins of our artisan dairy range.

“We’ve had huge interest in our ’Behind the Scenes at Forest Farm’ tour and look forward to welcoming visitors to the farm to meet the cows on a guided tractor and trailer ride, see how the gelato is made and sample our products.”

2. Go behind the scenes at Esker Spirits

This is an exclusive event for the new food and drink festival in Aberdeenshire! Enjoy a unique ‘Behind the scenes’ tour of Esker Spirits distillery and a wee taste of its vodkas and gins.

3. Learn more about how your festive veg is grown

What’s for Tea Tonight? Farm Shop (near Laurencekirk) is running a Farm Festive Food Fair. Tour the fields to check on progress of festive vegetables, chat to a turkey farmer and meet other local suppliers to help you make your 2021 Christmas dinner your best one yet.

4. Discover how ice cream is made

Enjoy another Provenance Festival exclusive during a ‘sky to scoop’ tour of Mackie’s of Scotland’s farm at Westertown. This is a must for ice cream lovers!

5. Enjoy a cuppa and some shortbread

You can’t beat a good bit of shortbread, can you? Sit down for a cuppa and shortbread with Bill Dean, from Dean’s of Huntly, to learn more about this classic sweet treat.

Make the most of the newest food festival in Aberdeenshire

The people behind the North East of Scotland’s most recognised and newest food and drink brands are excited to welcome visitors. In fact, since launching at the end of August, 22 businesses have signed up to Provenance Festival 2021.

And locals have been equally keen to embrace the festival, with a number of venues having to offer additional sessions to meet demand.

Peter Cook, ONE’s Director of Food Drink & Agriculture said: “The level of interest and speed of sign up from both producers and consumers has been fantastic. The passion of the business owners to share their story is evident in the quality of experiences being offered.

“We are delighted to have such a wide range of events for individuals and families to learn about and support local businesses, to hear how they are working to make our food supply more sustainable and, most importantly, to enjoy trying out exceptional local produce.”

Celebrating the best food and drink in the North East of Scotland

With so many fantastic food and drink producers in the North East, the future is looking bright for this new food and drink festival in Aberdeenshire.

Peter Cook explains: “The uptake is great news for the businesses involved who can expect to benefit from increased footfall and consumer spend over the ten days.

“Ultimately the ambition is for Provenance Festival to grow beyond this year’s pilot to become an annual celebration of the heritage, innovation, quality, provenance and sustainability of food and drink production in the region and to attract visitors nationally and internationally.”

Don’t miss this brand new food and drink festival ! Discover the best produce in the North East of Scotland during the Provenance Festival. Make sure to follow #ProvenanceFestival2021 for the latest updates.