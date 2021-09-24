Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Dipping Lugger: First look inside new Ullapool restaurant with rooms

If you are heading to the Highlands in the near future, be sure to put a trip to The Dipping Lugger, a new restaurant with rooms, on your must-visit list as it officially opens its doors.
By Julia Bryce
September 24, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 24, 2021, 1:51 pm
The tasting room.
The venue, which overlooks the shores of Loch Broom in Ullapool, will boast three rooms with en suites, an 18-cover restaurant plus an intimate two table tasting room.

It is the brainchild of Helen Chalmers and Robert Hicks who own Highland Liquor Company who make their range of gins in a distillery discretely tucked away in the village.

The food experience

The dining room will be overseen by head chef David Smith, formerly of Boath House, Nairn and Ullinish Country Lodge Hotel, Isle of Skye.

The dining room.

His menus are set to showcase the fantastic produce the Highlands are famous for, including Ullapool’s seafood.

A seven-course dinner menu and four-course lunch menu will both be on offer with dishes including Loch Broom oysters, spiced carrot and roe deer available.

One of the desserts.

Dinner is served Thursday to Sunday at 7.30pm and is priced at £75 per person and lunch is served Friday to Sunday for 1pm and is priced at £35 per person. An optional wine pairing can be added to both for an extra charge.

The restaurant also features “The Tasting Room” which is an intimate two table dining room that doubles as a gin sampling room, where guests can enjoy a dram of Seven Crofts gin from Highland Liquor Company.

Upstairs in one of the bedrooms.

For those staying overnight, guests can also enjoy a nightcap in their own “Sweet Shop” which is a dedicated treasure trove of sweet and liquid treats in the first-floor honesty bar.

The restaurant is housed in what was previously the parish manse, dating back to 1789.

It was partly rebuilt by Thomas Telford in 1829 and has been restored into a luxury retreat and restaurant by owners Robert Hicks and Helen Chalmers with grant support from Highlands & Islands Enterprise.

A dressing table in one of the rooms.

Robert, whose background is in hospitality, has worked at the two Michelin starred Altnaharrie Inn, Gleneagles, Gidleigh Park and London’s Four Seasons.

The Dipping Lugger’s exterior.

The Dipping Lugger’s interiors have been designed by British interior designer, Eve Cullen-Cornes.

For more information on The Dipping Lugger visit their website.

