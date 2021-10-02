Sweet treats: Pumpkin spice latte cupcakes should be top of your autumn baking list

With autumn comes pumpkin spice, and with pumpkin spice comes the season’s most adored drink, the PSL – more commonly known as pumpkin spice lattes.

But this take on the trendy drink makes for the perfect company with a hot brew, be that with the special added syrup or not.

Easy to make, the cupcakes are great for fixing up in no time, so if your alfresco plans go to pot, be sure to grab your mixing bowl in time for your friends popping over.

Taking just 30 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to bake, your friends will most certainly thank you for the welcome addition to their afternoon cuppa ritual.

Pumpkin spice latte cupcakes

Makes 10

Ingredients

For the cupcakes:

115g Stork (original tub) margarine, or any other margarine

115g caster sugar

2 eggs, medium

115g self-raising flour

½ level tsp baking powder

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

Pinch of nutmeg

50g pumpkin or butternut squash, grated

2 tsp coffee essence or strong espresso

For the icing:

325g icing sugar, sieved

50g Stork (original tub) margarine, or any other margarine

125g cream cheese

Caramel sauce, optional

Ground cinnamon to dust

Method

Preheat oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Place all the cake ingredients in a mixing bowl and beat with a wooden spoon for two to three minutes until well mixed. Place dessert spoons, or two tablespoons, of the mixture into 10-12 paper cases or greased bun tins. Bake for around 20 minutes until soft and springy to touch. Cool on a wire tray. Mix the icing ingredients together and pipe over the cakes, or spoon the icing on top. Decorate with a drizzle of caramel if using, a dusting of cinnamon and finish with a green straw.

Recipe from Stork.

