Get your pumpkin spice fix this autumn in the north-east at these 7 local cafes

The pumpkin spice latte (or PSL as some like to call them) trend has exploded over the past decade.

Those that order the seasonal drink don’t just purchase it for the coffee, but also for the overall experience – and its sweet flavouring.

The drink has global roaster and coffee chain Starbucks to thank for its surge in popularity.

But what is it that people love about the PSL so much? And why is it that once autumn arrives, its demand is at an all-time peak?

Whether they are a way for you to begin to embrace sweater weather that is fast approaching or you simply just love the taste, they are here to stay.

Luckily for PSL fans, there’s definitely not a lack of local coffee shops and eateries across the north-east offering the flavoured beverage.

Take a look at some of our top picks…

Cup

There’s a line-up of tempting options to choose from at Cup in Aberdeen, whether it be the cafe’s soups, artisan teas, paninis and scones or its cooked breakfasts.

But when paying a visit this autumn, be sure to add a PSL to your order. You won’t regret it.

Address: 9 Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JG

Jojo’s Coffee Shop

Located in the heart of the city between Union Street and His Majesty’s Theatre, Jojo’s Coffee Shop offers quality food, a friendly service and a cosy relaxed atmosphere.

This, teamed with one of their pumpkin spice flavoured drinks, makes for the perfect place to unwind and catch up with friends.

Why not tuck into one of their popular afternoon teas while you’re stopping by, too?

Address: 24-28 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JH

The Pier

The Pier, open daily from 8.30am to 5pm, is a superb foodie pit stop if you’re out for a stroll at Aberdeen’s scenic beachside (whether the sun is shining or not).

Its grub is also available on Deliveroo, so you can enjoy your tasty latte from the comforts of your home.

Address: Esplanade Sea Beach, Aberdeen, AB24 5NS

The Tartan Pig Coffee House

Situated on Hollybank Place, The Tartan Pig Coffee House is well-known for its mouth-watering selection of food and drink.

From homemade brownies and vibrant salads to delicious hot chocolates, milkshakes, smoothies and, of course, lattes, there is something to suit all tastes.

Address: 34 Hollybank Place, Aberdeen, AB11 6XS

Sally’s

Sally’s in Portlethen not only serves breakfast, lunch and delicious home baked cakes, but also a wide variety of hot drinks, some of which are pumpkin spice flavoured.

Perfect for keeping the heat up when the weather decides to turn, choose from a pumpkin spice latte, hot chocolate and more.

Address: Barclayhill Place, Portlethen, Aberdeen AB12 4PF

The Hummingbird Cafe

Knowing fair well that pumpkin spice is one of the biggest food and drink trends at this time of year, The Hummingbird Cafe is pulling out all the stops.

Based in Kintore, Aberdeenshire, the cafe has and will continue to introduce a selection of autumnal specials to its menus, one of which we can only assume will be pumpkin spice-based.

Address: Midmill Parade, Kintore, Aberdeenshire, AB51 0UY

Baobab

It may be PSL season, but Baobab in Banff, Aberdeenshire, offers the lightly spiced beverage all year round (to our delight).

Topped with whipped cream and a sprinkling of cinnamon, you’ll be planning a return trip to the plant-based cafe and refillery before you know it.

Address: 26 Low Street, Banff, Aberdeenshire, AB45 1AS

