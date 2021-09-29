Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
French patisserie Almondine sets sights on Aberdeenshire town for second location

The owners of Aberdeen's popular French patisserie firm, Almondine, will open their second cafe in a thriving north-east town.
By Julia Bryce
September 29, 2021, 9:15 am Updated: September 29, 2021, 10:30 am
From left: Suzanne Horne and Jenny Williamson.
Sisters Jenny Bromley and Suzanne Horne announced they will open their new premises in Inverurie, taking over the lease for the former Midnight Elegance store on Burn Lane.

The duo have been running the successful business with their mum, Susan Williamson, and specialise in macarons and French patisserie. They are hoping to open in December, just in time for the festive season.

The venue will seat up to 12 people and offer a range of their classic goods, as well as their popular afternoon teas.

It will be styled in Almondine‘s signature duck egg blue and will look similar to their Aberdeen store. A flower wall will also be built in the venue.

Identifying new opportunities

During lockdown the family turned to offering local delivery and collection for their afternoon teas and products in a bid to keep the business running. Thousands of people ordered from them throughout the period.

They managed to identify a busy customer base in Inverurie and the wider Aberdeenshire area, and as a result, Jenny and Suzanne decided to take the plunge and set down roots in the town.

Some of the patisserie available at Almondine.

The move will also help with expanding their delivery routes and will mean more people can enjoy the delicacies at home, too.

Almondine was launched in February 2011 and currently boasts a shop on Aberdeen’s Chapel Street.

Jenny said: “We have chosen Inverurie as the location for our second store because we already have a lot of customers out there who have supported us and we wanted to be able to offer the Almondine experience closer to home.

Inside Almondine in Aberdeen.

“Inverurie is a fantastic, bustling town and we are looking forward to meeting new customers also.

“We will have the same offering for people to enjoy including our macarons, afternoon tea and patisserie.”

