French patisserie Almondine sets sights on Aberdeenshire town for second location

The owners of Aberdeen’s popular French patisserie firm, Almondine, will open their second cafe in a thriving north-east town.

Sisters Jenny Bromley and Suzanne Horne announced they will open their new premises in Inverurie, taking over the lease for the former Midnight Elegance store on Burn Lane.

The duo have been running the successful business with their mum, Susan Williamson, and specialise in macarons and French patisserie. They are hoping to open in December, just in time for the festive season.

The venue will seat up to 12 people and offer a range of their classic goods, as well as their popular afternoon teas.

It will be styled in Almondine‘s signature duck egg blue and will look similar to their Aberdeen store. A flower wall will also be built in the venue.

Identifying new opportunities

During lockdown the family turned to offering local delivery and collection for their afternoon teas and products in a bid to keep the business running. Thousands of people ordered from them throughout the period.

They managed to identify a busy customer base in Inverurie and the wider Aberdeenshire area, and as a result, Jenny and Suzanne decided to take the plunge and set down roots in the town.

The move will also help with expanding their delivery routes and will mean more people can enjoy the delicacies at home, too.

Almondine was launched in February 2011 and currently boasts a shop on Aberdeen’s Chapel Street.

Jenny said: “We have chosen Inverurie as the location for our second store because we already have a lot of customers out there who have supported us and we wanted to be able to offer the Almondine experience closer to home.

“Inverurie is a fantastic, bustling town and we are looking forward to meeting new customers also.

“We will have the same offering for people to enjoy including our macarons, afternoon tea and patisserie.”

