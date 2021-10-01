Comfort Food Friday: Cook up a storm with Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski’s breakfast pizza recipe

Not just a TV star, restaurateur Antoni Porowski knows a thing or two about food. Try out one of his recipes that’s the ultimate definition of comfort food.

He’s best known as the foodie on Netflix’s hit show Queer Eye but with a restaurant and now two cookbooks to his name Antoni Porowski knows a thing or two when it comes to dishing up the perfect plate of comfort food.

Clearly in the camp that says it’s perfectly normal to have breakfast for dinner, Antoni has this recipe to make the ultimate breakfast pizza.

If you prefer to have your main meal during the day then this can also double up as the perfect lunch, or even brunch.

Antoni Porowski’s breakfast for dinner pizza

Serves 2 or 3

Ingredients

225g fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced

400g tin whole peeled tomatoes, drained

1tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing

Pinch of salt

450g shop-bought white or wholemeal pizza dough, divided in half at room temperature

Plain flour, for dusting

50g sliced spicy salami, cut into strips

1 small courgette, cut lengthways into thin strips with a vegetable peeler

55g freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, plus more for serving

4 large eggs

Grated lemon zest, fresh basil or red chilli flakes or cracked black pepper for serving (optional)

Method

Heat the oven to 240C Fan/260C/500F/Gas Mark 9, with a rack in the lower third. Press the mozzarella slices between sheets of kitchen paper to remove excess moisture. Set aside. Puree the tomatoes, oil and a quarter teaspoon of salt in a food processor or blender until smooth. Place a baking sheet in the oven to heat while you prepare the pizza. Cut a piece of baking parchment about 33cm (13ins) long. Put one piece of dough on the parchment and, with lightly floured hands, stretch it into a rough 4-4.5cm (11-12ins) round or oblong. Spoon 75ml of the tomato puree over the dough, leaving a narrow border all around. Arrange half of the salami on top, then top with half of the courgette strips in a crisscross pattern and half of the mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and slide the pizza, still on the parchment, on to it. Return it to the oven. Bake until the crust is just beginning to turn golden and the mozzarella is melted, five to six minutes. Crack two of the eggs on top of the pizza, season the eggs with a pinch of salt, and bake until the crust is golden and the egg whites are just set, seven to eight minutes more. Meanwhile, prepare a second pizza with the remaining dough and toppings. (You will have leftover tomato puree.) Remove the first pizza from the oven and slide it on to a chopping board. Brush the edges of the crust of the finished pizza with a little olive oil. Top with a sprinkling of Parmigiano and a little grated lemon zest, basil or red chilli flakes or cracked pepper, if desired. Bake the second pizza while you’re enjoying the first. When the second one is ready, sprinkle with the toppings and serve.

Recipe from Let’s Do Dinner by Antoni Porowski, photography by Paul Brissman, published by Bluebird, priced £22.

