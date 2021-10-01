Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

North and north-east bakeries encouraged to apply to the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards

Entries have opened for the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards for 2021/22 for bakers across Scotland, following a Perthshire bakery's ultimate win earlier this year.
By Rebecca Shearer
October 1, 2021, 4:59 pm
Judging pies at the Scotch Pie Championship.

Entries have opened for the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards for 2021/22 for bakers across Scotland, following a Perthshire bakery’s ultimate win earlier this year.

Following a break during Covid, this year’s competition sought to find the ultimate champion from all previous winners, with James Pirie & Son of Newtyle, who won the award in 2018 and 2020, coming out on top following the winner announcement in May.

The closing date for entries is October 31 and interested bakeries can enter via the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards website.

The judging for the awards will then take place in a socially distanced way on November 10, with the ultimate champion being announced at a prestigious awards lunch in Cumbernauld on January 18.

Scotch pies laid out for judging at the 15th World Scotch Pie Championship last year.

Bakeries from across Scotland are encouraged to enter, with 11 categories available in the search for pie supremacy:

  • Scotch Pie
  • Football Pies and Savouries
  • Macaroni Pie
  • Steak Pie
  • Sausage Roll
  • Cold Savoury
  • Hot Savoury
  • Vegetarian Savoury
  • Haggis Savoury
  • Bridies
  • Apple Pies

Organised by industry body Scottish Bakers, the competition is set to recognise the best of the best in the world of Scotch pies, with several businesses across Tayside and Fife expected to enter the awards.

We're back! After taking a break from the competition earlier this year due to Covid, we're delighted to start the ball…

Posted by The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards on Thursday, 30 September 2021

Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers said the competition will be shining a light on some of the nation’s top bakers.

He said: “After more than a year of a global pandemic, I am so proud to be launching The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards once again.

“Bakers and butchers in Scotland have shown such resilience, stepping up to provide fresh produce to us all in a time of crisis and it seems only fitting to celebrate the best of the best by shining a light on the most tastebud-tingling offerings from our nation’s best crafts people.

Outlander star Scott Kyle helped judge the entries during the search for the 2020 World Scotch Pie Champion.

“This really is the only competition of its kind recognising excellence in the preparation of a perfect pie.

“It is now a regular fixture on the calendar as professional butchers and bakers throughout the country vie for pie supremacy and the boost to their business that always comes with such a sought-after title.”

Last year’s winners

The Scotch Pie award is made up of an overall winner, first runner up, second runner up and gold, silver and bronze awards, ranked in that order.

Other categories include a Diamond award for their first place winner.

A trophy from the competition.

Last year’s top prize winners from the north and north-east include:

Macaroni Pie: Bert Fowlie Butcher (Strichen) – Diamond, winner; Maclean’s Highland Bakery (Forres), Gold

Haggis Savoury: Ashers Bakery Ltd (Nairn), chicken and haggis pie – Gold

Football Pie and Savoury: Bruce of the Broch (Fraserburgh), fish pie at Fraserburgh Football Club – Diamond, winner

The full list of last year’s winners can be seen at worldchampionshipscotchpieawards.org/categories.php

More about pies…

