North and north-east bakeries encouraged to apply to the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards

Entries have opened for the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards for 2021/22 for bakers across Scotland, following a Perthshire bakery’s ultimate win earlier this year.

Following a break during Covid, this year’s competition sought to find the ultimate champion from all previous winners, with James Pirie & Son of Newtyle, who won the award in 2018 and 2020, coming out on top following the winner announcement in May.

The closing date for entries is October 31 and interested bakeries can enter via the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards website.

The judging for the awards will then take place in a socially distanced way on November 10, with the ultimate champion being announced at a prestigious awards lunch in Cumbernauld on January 18.

Bakeries from across Scotland are encouraged to enter, with 11 categories available in the search for pie supremacy:

Scotch Pie

Football Pies and Savouries

Macaroni Pie

Steak Pie

Sausage Roll

Cold Savoury

Hot Savoury

Vegetarian Savoury

Haggis Savoury

Bridies

Apple Pies

Organised by industry body Scottish Bakers, the competition is set to recognise the best of the best in the world of Scotch pies, with several businesses across Tayside and Fife expected to enter the awards.

We're back! After taking a break from the competition earlier this year due to Covid, we're delighted to start the ball… Posted by The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards on Thursday, 30 September 2021

Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers said the competition will be shining a light on some of the nation’s top bakers.

He said: “After more than a year of a global pandemic, I am so proud to be launching The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards once again.

“Bakers and butchers in Scotland have shown such resilience, stepping up to provide fresh produce to us all in a time of crisis and it seems only fitting to celebrate the best of the best by shining a light on the most tastebud-tingling offerings from our nation’s best crafts people.

“This really is the only competition of its kind recognising excellence in the preparation of a perfect pie.

“It is now a regular fixture on the calendar as professional butchers and bakers throughout the country vie for pie supremacy and the boost to their business that always comes with such a sought-after title.”

Last year’s winners

The Scotch Pie award is made up of an overall winner, first runner up, second runner up and gold, silver and bronze awards, ranked in that order.

Other categories include a Diamond award for their first place winner.

Last year’s top prize winners from the north and north-east include:

Macaroni Pie: Bert Fowlie Butcher (Strichen) – Diamond, winner; Maclean’s Highland Bakery (Forres), Gold

Haggis Savoury: Ashers Bakery Ltd (Nairn), chicken and haggis pie – Gold

Football Pie and Savoury: Bruce of the Broch (Fraserburgh), fish pie at Fraserburgh Football Club – Diamond, winner

The full list of last year’s winners can be seen at worldchampionshipscotchpieawards.org/categories.php

