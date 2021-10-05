Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
5 places to find tempting soup and sandwich meals in the north-east

By Karla Sinclair
October 5, 2021, 11:45 am
Soup and a sandwich.

You’ll find fewer greater pairings than soup and a sandwich, particularly at this time of year as the temperatures begin to plummet.

They are the ultimate comfort food and so many tempting combinations are out there to choose from.

A classic ham and cheese teamed with a creamy tomato or butternut squash soup, or a club sandwich with a vegetable broth, narrowing down your pick may prove a challenge (to say the least).

Not certain about the businesses offering top soup and sandwich combos in the north-east? Well fear not, for we have listed five that stand out from the crowd.

Bonobo

Bonobo Cafe serves tasty vegan lunch and brunch dishes, including a range of soup and sandwich options that change on a daily basis – be sure to take a peek at the specials board.

All made on-site, you’re sure to leave feeling both full and satisfied after your next visit.

Address: 73-75 Skene Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1QD

Baobab

Situated on Low Street in Banff, Baobab has made quite the impression on the local community since opening its doors last year, a lot of which is down to its impressive menu.

The plant-based cafe, zero waste shop and refillery serves up delicious breakfast and lunch dishes including pancakes, porridge, soup and sandwiches.

With plenty of options available, what flavours and fillings will you choose?

Address: 26 Low Street, Banff, AB45 1AS

Books and Beans

Books and Beans claims to offer great coffee, fresh food and quality books on its website – and that, it certainly does. This is no secret on the business’ social media pages either, which are regularly updated to showcase what’s available at the city centre cafe.

You’ll not only find tasty home bakes and hot and cold drinks, but also fresh homemade sandwiches and soups. Bon appétit!

Address: 22 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JH

Dreamy Goat Coffee

Open from 10am to 4pm daily, Dreamy Goat Coffee is a specialty coffee shop that serves a line-up of hot drinks, freshly made smoothies and milkshakes, sweet treats for all dietary requirements and a healthy home-cooked vegetarian menu.

This menu includes daily house-made soup and several toasted sandwich options.

Address: Strathlene Cottage, North Street, Inverurie, AB51 4DJ

Jojo’s Coffee Shop

Launching its winter menu yesterday, Jojo’s Coffee Shop is gearing up for the new season by introducing heartier options to its menu – and we have no doubt that soups will be in amongst the mix.

Pair with one of the team’s fresh sandwich options and you’re onto a winner.

Address: 24-28 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JH

