5 places to find tempting soup and sandwich meals in the north-east

You’ll find fewer greater pairings than soup and a sandwich, particularly at this time of year as the temperatures begin to plummet.

They are the ultimate comfort food and so many tempting combinations are out there to choose from.

A classic ham and cheese teamed with a creamy tomato or butternut squash soup, or a club sandwich with a vegetable broth, narrowing down your pick may prove a challenge (to say the least).

Not certain about the businesses offering top soup and sandwich combos in the north-east? Well fear not, for we have listed five that stand out from the crowd.

Bonobo

Bonobo Cafe serves tasty vegan lunch and brunch dishes, including a range of soup and sandwich options that change on a daily basis – be sure to take a peek at the specials board.

All made on-site, you’re sure to leave feeling both full and satisfied after your next visit.

Address: 73-75 Skene Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1QD

Baobab

Situated on Low Street in Banff, Baobab has made quite the impression on the local community since opening its doors last year, a lot of which is down to its impressive menu.

The plant-based cafe, zero waste shop and refillery serves up delicious breakfast and lunch dishes including pancakes, porridge, soup and sandwiches.

With plenty of options available, what flavours and fillings will you choose?

Address: 26 Low Street, Banff, AB45 1AS

Books and Beans

Books and Beans claims to offer great coffee, fresh food and quality books on its website – and that, it certainly does. This is no secret on the business’ social media pages either, which are regularly updated to showcase what’s available at the city centre cafe.

You’ll not only find tasty home bakes and hot and cold drinks, but also fresh homemade sandwiches and soups. Bon appétit!

Address: 22 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JH

Dreamy Goat Coffee

Open from 10am to 4pm daily, Dreamy Goat Coffee is a specialty coffee shop that serves a line-up of hot drinks, freshly made smoothies and milkshakes, sweet treats for all dietary requirements and a healthy home-cooked vegetarian menu.

This menu includes daily house-made soup and several toasted sandwich options.

Address: Strathlene Cottage, North Street, Inverurie, AB51 4DJ

Jojo’s Coffee Shop

Launching its winter menu yesterday, Jojo’s Coffee Shop is gearing up for the new season by introducing heartier options to its menu – and we have no doubt that soups will be in amongst the mix.

Pair with one of the team’s fresh sandwich options and you’re onto a winner.

Address: 24-28 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JH

For more like this…