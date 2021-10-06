Top 5: Where to stop by for a hearty soup and sandwich meal in the Highlands

You’ll find fewer greater pairings than soup and a sandwich, particularly at this time of year as the temperatures begin to plummet.

They are the ultimate comfort food and so many tempting combinations are out there to choose from.

A classic ham and cheese teamed with a creamy tomato or butternut squash soup, or a club sandwich with a vegetable broth, narrowing down your pick may prove a challenge (to say the least).

Not certain about the businesses offering top soup and sandwich combos in the Highlands? Well fear not, for we have listed five that stand out from the crowd.

KJ’s Bothy Bakery Grantown

Alongside the business’ bakery offerings, subscriptions and mail order goodies, KJ’s Bothy Bakery also offers a range of menus boasting hearty and wholesome grub.

Choose from a range of soups, which can be vegetarian or vegan on request, and sandwiches made using the bakery’s homemade bread.

Address: 9/2 Achnagonalin Ind Estate, Grantown-on-Spey, PH26 3TA

Route 7 Cafe

A comfortable meeting and eating experience with both traditional and healthy food and drink options, Route 7 Cafe prides itself on its varied and inviting menu.

Soup of the day is available, as well as Cullen skink, while sandwich flavours include cheese and red onion, tuna mayonnaise and cucumber, bacon, lettuce and tomato, smoked salmon and cream cheese, and more.

Address: Unit 18, Dalfaber Industrial Estate Aviemore, Inverness-shire, PH22 1ST

Househill Cafe

Set in the beautiful outskirts of Nairn, Househill Cafe‘s focus is on fresh, local and seasonal produce.

You’ll not only find tasty home bakes and hot and cold drinks here, but also fresh homemade sandwiches and soups.

Address: Househill Courtyard Grantown Road, Nairn, IV12 5RY

Coffee Affair

Speciality coffee made with the best ground Italian beans and freshly prepared open sandwiches and homemade soups are among the offering at Coffee Affair, situated on Church Street in Inverness.

So if you’re eager to get your soup and sandwich fix, then look no further.

Address: 24 Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1QA

Corner on the Square

Corner on the Square is a licensed delicatessen and eatery in the picturesque village of Beauly.

It provides the perfect place to meet with friends, relax in comfortable surroundings and enjoy some homemade cooking (of the soup and sandwich variety, of course).

Address: 1 High Street, Beauly, IV4 7BY

