5 foodie things to do with children over the October holidays in the north and north-east

By Jennifer McLaren
October 12, 2021, 11:45 am
Autumn is here so why not enjoy some seasonal foodie fun with the family?

If your kids like to say “I’m bored” and “I’m hungry” a lot, then they’re sure to be impressed when you come up with activities to tackle both.

Read on to discover some of our top suggestions.

1. Try out foraging

There is still plenty to forage in autumn and it’s a fun way to get out and about exploring nature.

Something you’re likely to find quite easily in hedgerows (and even the odd overgrown garden!) are brambles.

Delicious on their own, you can also use them in your cooking. Why not try some making some bramble jelly together? It would be great with some home baking.

2. Visit a pumpkin patch

With pumpkin patches popping up across the region, be sure to book your spot before they’re all snapped up.

There are events at Udny Pumpkins near Ellon, Westerton Farmers near Laurencekirk, Charleton Farm near Montrose and Loch Ness Pumpkins near Inverness, so you’re sure to find the perfect decoration for Halloween and have fun while you’re at it.

From larger varieties for carving to smaller ones that you can place in colourful displays, get in touch with your creative side.

Local pumpkin patches are open during the school holidays.

3. Go on a foodie adventure

Farmers markets are a great way of getting out and about, enjoying some delicious produce and allowing our youngsters to discover the origins of the food they eat.

The Bridge of Don farmer’s market takes place on Saturday October 16 from 9am to 2pm.

Stallholders include Granite City Fish, The Crab Company, The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery, Nom Nom Fudge, Haydn’s Woodfired Pizza, Aberdeenshire Highland Beef, as well as many more.

Address: Old Guardhouse Car Park, The Gordon Centre, Corunna Road, Bridge of Don, AB23 8DB.

Our next market is 16th October. Keep an eye on this post for all our stall holders attending. The post will be updated…

Posted by Bridge of Don Farmers Market on Sunday, 3 October 2021

4. Meet Highland cattle on a farm

If you’re a fan of hairy Highland cattle then join Grace Noble’s herd in Banchory for a foodie experience like no other.

You can have an exclusive tour around the working farm, meet the cattle and take some photos of them. Afterwards, you’ll be treated to a hot drink and a beef tasting.

The next event is this Saturday (October 17) from 2pm to 3pm.

Tickets are priced at £20 for adults and £10 for children under 12. A family ticket (two adults and two children) costs £50.

Address: Aberdeenshire Highland Beef, Lochton of Leys Farmhouse, Banchory, AB31 5QB.

Grace Noble of Aberdeenshire Highland Beef with her cattle.

5. Do some Halloween baking

If the weather isn’t right for outdoor activities then staying home and baking is an excellent way to pass the time.

With Halloween coming up, it might be a good idea to start planning those seasonal snacks and trying out some fun recipes.

Why not seek inspiration from our recipes archive with these terrifying treats.

Halloween baking at home. A fun food-related activity for the October holiday.

