Sweet treats: These financiers are worth investing some time in

Combining earthy almonds with not one but two luxurious flavours of chocolate never tasted so good.

If you’re on the hunt for a decadent dessert that is just as exciting to make as it is to eat, then this quick recipe for financiers could be just what you’re looking for.

Using indulgent dark and ruby chocolate and almonds, the flavours in this bake are enough to make anyone’s mouth water.

For more inspiration when it comes to dessert and sweet treat ideas, take a look at the previous recipes in this series here.

Financiers

Makes 9

Ingredients

170g unsalted butter

120g ground almonds

40g flour

4 egg whites

140g icing sugar, sifted

For the decoration:

30g of 70% dark chocolate

30g of 47% ruby chocolate

50g pistachios, shelled and chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 140C Fan/160C/320F/Gas Mark 3. Prepare a nine-hole mould (financiers are best made in silicone moulds, but if using a metal mould prepare by brushing the cavities with a little melted butter). In a small saucepan, melt the butter and continue to cook on a low heat, watching carefully, until it has started to brown and foam slightly. Then remove from heat. In a mixing jug, combine ground almonds and flour. Whisk egg whites with the icing sugar into soft peak meringue. Gently fold in the almonds and flour with a spatula, until well combined. Slowly incorporate the melted butter and continue to fold with the spatula until all is thoroughly mixed. Next, pour the batter into the moulds; each should be two-thirds full. Bake the financiers for 20-25 minutes, until the little cakes are golden and firm to touch. Cool on a wire rack. To decorate: Melt both chocolates in separate bowls over simmering water. Decorate the cooled cakes one by one, dipping half of each financier into the dark chocolate, then drizzling with ruby chocolate. Top with chopped pistachios and set aside until the chocolate has hardened. Store in an airtight container, for no longer than two days.

Recipe from Knoops – Chocolate Recipes Through The Day. RRP £20.

