Aberdeen’s Fierce Beer comes out on top as they claim Scottish Brewery of the Year title plus 10 other accolades

A north-east beer firm that wiped the floor at a top industry awards ceremony which took place at the weekend has taken home 11 awards.

The team at Fierce Beer, which is headquartered in Dyce, Aberdeen, walked away with the prestigious title and most sought after award of the night – Scottish Brewery of the Year – at the Scottish Beer Awards.

Taking place in Glasgow, there were 62 awards across business and product categories up for grabs, with Fierce claiming nearly a fifth of all awards up for grabs.

As well as taking home the main title, they also managed to bag Product Development Team of the Year thanks to the focus and introduction of a core range of beers and sales strategies during the Covid-19 pandemic which allowed the business to grow.

The team was also recognised in nine product-based awards, too, including:

Best Amplified Beer: Very Big Chop – gold medal

Best Amplified Beer: Very Big Moose – silver medal

Best Amplified Beer: Big Nigth in Part 1 – bronze medal

Best Barrel-Aged Beer: B.A Mample Very Big Moose – gold medal

Best Fruit Forward Beer: Cranachan Killer – gold medal

Best Juicy or Hazy: Late Shift- gold medal

Best Porter: Cafe Racer – gold medal

Best Sour Beer: Dark Amber Sour – gold medal

Best Sour Beer: Lots of Nelson – bronze medal

Dave Grant, managing director of the firm, said: “It is outstanding to be recognised for our efforts, especially after such a tough year for all – and amongst such prestigious company.

“Our dedication to innovation and quality drives us forward each day, and we are so lucky to have such an amazing team here at Fierce Beer.”

More north-east success

Also bringing home more awards to the north-east was Peterhead-based microbrewery, Brew Toon.

The firm’s head brewer, Trevor Sproule, was recognised when he won Brewer of the Year.

Brew Toon also received a silver for their Dark Fruit product in the Best Fruited Sour Beer category and a bronze award for its The J’Ale brew in the Best Amber or Dark Ale.

From Stonehaven, resident brewers six°north bagged bronze medals in the Best Session Beer category for Omnium and for Brever in the Best Speciality Beer categories.

Moray winner

In Moray, Lossiemouth’s Windswept Brewing Co received a gold medal in both the Best Fruited Sour Beer and Best Speciality Beer categories. It was also awarded a bronze in the Best British Style Ale.

In the business-based awards it bagged the Consumer Engagement Excellence Award.

Earlier this year 34 expert judges participated in a blind tasting and all entries were marked on quality, appearance, and flavour without prior knowledge or any information to identify the beers or brands that they were sampling.

This years medal haul has cemented Fierce Beer into the history books as being the most awarded Scottish brewery since the awards began – with a current total of 42 medals to date.

