Sweet treats: Indulge in cosy autumnal mornings with this caramelised apple pancakes recipe

As autumn continues to take its course, its natural for many of us to want to start slowing down a bit more, especially in the mornings.

And what better way to start off your day than with a delicious seasonal breakfast that you and all of the family can enjoy.

Pancakes are a firm favourite at the weekend and this recipe is ideal for those who are willing to spend a little more time in the kitchen in order to craft the best breakfast dish.

Pairing caramelised apples with thinner crepe-style pancakes, this recipe, which uses buckwheat and spelt flour, is sure to get you off to the right start.

Caramelised apple pancakes

Makes 9

Ingredients

For the pancakes:

150g white spelt flour

50g wholemeal buckwheat flour

25g icing sugar

3 eggs

400ml milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Butter, for cooking

For the caramelised apple:

6 eating apples

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tsp ground cinnamon

100g butter

100g sugar

Method

To make the pancakes:

Sieve the spelt flour, buckwheat flour and icing sugar into a large bowl and stir to combine. Break the eggs into the bowl, add half the milk and beat to a smooth paste. Stir in the remaining milk and vanilla extract to make a thin batter. You can use the batter immediately or refrigerate for up to 12 hours if you wish. Put a little butter into a frying pan over a medium heat, as it melts tip the pan so that the melted butter covers its surface. Stir the batter then spoon or pour some into the hot pan, rolling it out to the edges. Cook the pancake on a medium

heat for 2-3 minutes, loosening the edges as it cooks, until the base is golden. Turn it over and cook the other side.

Transfer the pancake on to a plate. Repeat the cooking process until the batter is used.

For the caramelised apple:

Peel, quarter and core the apples. Slice each quarter thinly into a

bowl. Squeeze the lemon juice over the apples, add the cinnamon and turn until they are well covered. Tip the apples into a frying pan with the butter and cook over a medium heat, turning occasionally, until the apples soften slightly and brown at the edges. Scatter the sugar over the apples and continue cooking as it dissolves and caramelises around the apples, stirring once or twice. Remove from the heat.

To serve:

Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Rub some butter around the inside of an oven dish. Lay out the pancakes on a clean work surface. Divide the caramelised apple between the pancakes arranging it over one-quarter of each pancake or across the diameter. Fold up the pancakes into quarters, or roll them up. Transfer the filled pancakes to the prepared oven dish. Dot with a little butter. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until heated through and serve immediately.

Recipe from Doves Farm.

