Aberdeen’s FreshMex to take on Mexican chain restaurants in finals of fast food delivery awards

An Aberdeen Tex-Mex firm which started life as a street food pop-up at farmers’ markets back in 2015 has been shortlisted in the final round of Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards.

FreshMex, which has venues in the Granite City, Edinburgh and Nottingham, is one of six firms to make it into the final of the Best Mexican Restaurant category.

It is one of only a few independent firms up against multiple chains including Chipotle, Wahaca and Chilango.

Manchester’s Chilli Tortilla and Birmingham’s Tierra Tacos are also in the running, making FreshMex the only Scottish firm in the category.

Scotland’s number one burrito

The firm, based on Schoolhill in the city centre, has already picked up numerous accolades over the years and its burrito has been Scotland’s most ordered dish on Deliveroo for the past three years.

As well as its popular burrito, it also specialises in quesadillas and loaded fries with a TexMex twist.

Heading up a team of 60 across the three venues, director Robbie Moult was delighted that the business made it to the finals.

“Whirlwind journey”

The business has already survived multiple stages of public voting, and Robbie is hopeful that the business will take home the award on November 15 when the winner is announced.

Deliveroo currently boasts around 44,000 restaurants on its site across the UK and only 24 awards are up for grabs, all showcasing a different cuisine.

Robbie Moult, 28, said: “Seeing FreshMex alongside some of the UK’s largest Mexican food brands in the category is fantastic. I can’t express how appreciative we are.

“It is exactly where we aimed to be when starting the business from Aberdeen back in 2015.

“We’ve had a whirlwind journey since launching in the north-east. It makes all the hard work we put in to creating our fresh menu worth it.

“The past 18 months have been particularly challenging, however, thanks to our amazing team and customers we’ve been able to come through and now look forward to continuing our growth plans.”

Public voting closes on Monday October 18 and the winners will be announced online next month where a panel of celebrities will announce who is taking home the trophy.

