Dram Whisky: TenWordTastings – a new way to talk about Scotland’s national spirit

When it comes to whisky, life really isn’t complicated.

Nose, palate, finish. That’s it.

Sweetness? Richness? Fruit? Smoke?

How would you describe your favourite dram?

With a few choice words? With a smile and a sigh? Or with every flowery phrase and overblown description you can possibly think of?

Too often, whisky writers (sadly, including me!) get carried away with the rubbish they talk. ‘Rich and sweet’ becomes ‘charred sugar with honey dripping off the hive’. ‘Coastal and smoky’ is turned into ‘barbecue on a summer campfire among the dunes, with a sense of salt blowing on the breeze’.

No, I think it’s time for a change. It’s time for a bit of simplicity.

So imagine my delight when I came across a new way of talking about whisky – no fuss, no fluff, just straight to the point. And in just ten words!

TenWordTastings has just been launched on Twitter, and it’s starting a new conversation about our favourite drink.

But how much can you say? Can you capture the essence of a dram in fewer words than the age of an average malt?

Have a look at these ten examples and decide for yourself … or better still, why not try to describe your favourite dram, in just ten words!

Ardnamurchan AD/07.21:05

Fruit. Honey. Salt. (Smoke).

Spirit as spectacular as its birthplace.

adelphidistillery.com

Tamdhu Batch Strength 005

Sherry. Strong! Sheer rich indulgence.

Nuts, fruit … fun.

Unforgettable dram.

Tamdhu.com

anCnoc Peatheart

A symphony of sweetness and spice … with smoke. Seriously good.

ancnoc.com

Glen Moray 2010 Peated PX Finish

Jam, honey. Burnt caramel, chocolate.

Amazing BBQ in the woods.

glenmoray.com

Macallan 12-year-old Double Cask

Smooooooooth!

Dried fruit. Cream, spice and citrus.

I’m in love.

Themacallan.com

Highland Park Cask Strength Batch 2

Powerful stuff, but classy mix…

smoothness, smoke.

True Northern spirit.

Highlandparkwhisky.com

White Heather 21-year-old

Rich, earthy, fruit, soft smoke.

Superb.

The ‘blend’ in s-blend-id!

whiteheatherwhisky.com

Ledaig 10-year-old

Half a year’s work.

Best of Mull … with peat.

Excellent.

tobermorydistillery.com

Darkness 8-year-old

Shovelfuls of sherry. Powerful punch.

But smooth, sweet.

More please!

Darknesswhisky.com

Speyburn 10-year-old

Spectacular, citrusy simplicity.

Sweet. Sweets! Smoke, spice.

True session treat.

Speyburn.com

