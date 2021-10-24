Recipe: Try these delicious marrow dishes at home with your little chefs

Did you know you can make many delicious dishes from just one marrow? From marmalades, jam and relishes to spicy soups, stir fries and delicious quick tray bake cakes – even a tasty egg-free lemon curd.

Scottish food writer Liz Ashworth has created some tasty recipes using marrow for budding little chefs to have a go at making in the kitchen.

Marrows come from the same family as the melon, cucumber, squash and courgette. They can be steamed, baked, boiled, fried or roasted.

Here are some ideas to try at home…

Marrow and oat burgers

Makes 8

Ingredients

450g marrow, trimmed and grated

Salt

85g porridge oats

60g grated cheddar cheese

1 egg beaten

30g flour

1 clove garlic, crushed or 1 level tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground coriander

Sunflower oil

Method

Put the grated marrow into a bowl and sprinkle lightly with salt, stir and leave for 10 minutes. Put into a sieve or colander over a bowl and leave to drain, pressing gently to remove as much moisture as possible. Toss the drained marrow into a bowl with the rest of the ingredients and mix together. Leave for five minutes to allow the oats to swell and to develop flavour. Heat a frying pan on medium heat and add a little oil. Lift tablespoons of the mixture and drop this gently into the hot oil. Use the back of the spoon to make the mix into a burger shape and repeat leaving room in the pan for the burgers to cook. Cook on a medium heat for about 4-5 minutes to develop a crust before turning over to cook the underside. Drain on kitchen towel and repeat with the rest of the mix. Serve hot with relishes and salads.

Spicy fudgy chocolate marrow cake

Serves 6

Ingredients

350g self-raising flour

50g cocoa powder

1 tsp ground ginger

150ml sunflower oil

225g caster sugar

45g syrup

3 eggs beaten

1 tsp vanilla essence

85g chopped walnuts

450g grated marrow, seeds removed

Method

Heat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Oil a baking tray 30cm x 20cm (12in x 8in) In a large bowl mix the flour, cocoa powder and ginger. In a separate bowl mix the oil, sugar, syrup, eggs and vanilla. Add the grated marrow to the bowl of dry ingredients along with the wet mixture and mix well. Finally stir in the nuts. Bake in the middle of the oven for 30 minutes or until the point of a skewer inserted in the middle of the cake comes out cleanly. Cool in the tin. Cut into squares and enjoy freshly baked.

