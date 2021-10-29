Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Comfort Food Friday: Whip up Jamie Oliver’s fragrant butternut squash curry

What screams comfort food more than a curry?
By Rebecca Shearer
October 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
Photo of Rebecca Shearer
Jamie Oliver's fragrant squash curry with chickpeas, ginger, spices and coconut milk.

Since butternut squash is in season right now, this recipe from Jamie Oliver is definitely one to add to your repertoire.

Combining a lot of traditional curry ingredients, this recipe is from the celebrity chef’s new cookbook, Together, which is designed to make family cooking doable and fun.

It’s also a dish that will keep both meat eaters and vegetarians happy.

The recipe will serve eight, which could leave plenty for you to enjoy for lunch the next day.

Jamie Oliver’s fragrant squash curry with chickpeas, ginger, spices and coconut milk

Serves 8

Ingredients

  • 1 butternut squash (1.2kg)
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 onion
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • 4cm piece of ginger
  • 1 tsp coriander seeds
  • 1 tsp fenugreek seeds
  • 1 tsp medium curry powder
  • 300g ripe cherry tomatoes
  • 2 tinned pineapple rings in juice
  • 400ml light coconut milk
  • 400g tin of chickpeas

To serve:

  • 2 sprigs of coriander (optional)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/ 400F/Gas Mark 6. Scrub the squash (there’s no need to peel it), carefully halve it lengthways and deseed, then chop into 2cm chunks.
  2. Place in a roasting tray, toss with the olive oil and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper, then roast for one hour, or until soft and caramelised.
  3. Meanwhile, peel and roughly chop the onion, peel the garlic and ginger, and dry fry in a non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat with the coriander and fenugreek seeds and the curry powder, stirring until lightly charred all over.
  4. Add the tomatoes and pineapple rings (reserving the juice), and cook for 10 minutes to soften and char, stirring regularly. Tip it all into a blender, add the coconut milk and blitz until smooth.
  5. Return to the pan, tip in the chickpeas, juice and all, and simmer gently until the sauce is thickened.
  6. Stir in the roasted squash, then season, tasting and tweaking, and loosening with the pineapple juice. Cool, cover and refrigerate overnight.

To serve:

  1. Preheat the oven to 150C Fan/170C/325F/Gas Mark 3.
  2. Place the covered pan of curry in the oven until hot through – about one hour.

Recipe from Together by Jamie Oliver, published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2021 Together), £26. Photography by David Loftus.

