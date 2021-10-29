Comfort Food Friday: Whip up Jamie Oliver’s fragrant butternut squash curry

What screams comfort food more than a curry?

Since butternut squash is in season right now, this recipe from Jamie Oliver is definitely one to add to your repertoire.

Combining a lot of traditional curry ingredients, this recipe is from the celebrity chef’s new cookbook, Together, which is designed to make family cooking doable and fun.

It’s also a dish that will keep both meat eaters and vegetarians happy.

The recipe will serve eight, which could leave plenty for you to enjoy for lunch the next day.

Jamie Oliver’s fragrant squash curry with chickpeas, ginger, spices and coconut milk

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 butternut squash (1.2kg)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion

2 cloves of garlic

4cm piece of ginger

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp fenugreek seeds

1 tsp medium curry powder

300g ripe cherry tomatoes

2 tinned pineapple rings in juice

400ml light coconut milk

400g tin of chickpeas

To serve:

2 sprigs of coriander (optional)

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/ 400F/Gas Mark 6. Scrub the squash (there’s no need to peel it), carefully halve it lengthways and deseed, then chop into 2cm chunks. Place in a roasting tray, toss with the olive oil and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper, then roast for one hour, or until soft and caramelised. Meanwhile, peel and roughly chop the onion, peel the garlic and ginger, and dry fry in a non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat with the coriander and fenugreek seeds and the curry powder, stirring until lightly charred all over. Add the tomatoes and pineapple rings (reserving the juice), and cook for 10 minutes to soften and char, stirring regularly. Tip it all into a blender, add the coconut milk and blitz until smooth. Return to the pan, tip in the chickpeas, juice and all, and simmer gently until the sauce is thickened. Stir in the roasted squash, then season, tasting and tweaking, and loosening with the pineapple juice. Cool, cover and refrigerate overnight.

To serve:

Preheat the oven to 150C Fan/170C/325F/Gas Mark 3. Place the covered pan of curry in the oven until hot through – about one hour.

Recipe from Together by Jamie Oliver, published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2021 Together), £26. Photography by David Loftus.

