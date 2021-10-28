Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

A Flavour of Scotland – Tasty Shortbread Gifts

By DC Thomson Shop
October 28, 2021, 9:57 am
Celebrate Christmas in style with tasty shortbread.
Celebrate Christmas in style with tasty shortbread.

A firm Scottish favourite, enjoy or arrange a delicious gift to someone special with today’s selection of shortbread treats.

1. Walkers Aberlour Hamper

Walkers Aberlour Hamper.
Walkers Aberlour Hamper.

A great helping of traditional shortbread flavours from the experts at Walkers, their Aberlour Hamper is extremely popular and it’s not hard to see why.

Ecclefechan Tarts, Oatflake & Honey Biscuits, and Shortbread Highlanders are just some treats that will arrive through the post in a ‘affie’ bonnie tartan box.

Click here to visit our shop

2. Dean’s Cracking Christmas Lad!

Dean’s Cracking Christmas Lad!
Dean’s Cracking Christmas Lad!

Enjoy a cracking Christmas with the help of television favourites Wallace & Gromit.

Cherry-picking their favourite flavours, highlights include Chocolate Chunk, Strawberries & Cream, and Savoury Cheddar.

Stick the kettle on, lad!

Click here to visit our shop

3. Dean’s Very Merry Christmas

Dean’s Very Merry Christmas hamper.
Dean’s Very Merry Christmas hamper.

A great gift for foodies, the Dean’s Very Merry Christmas Hamper has a little something for everyone.

Delicious treats include Tomatin Single Malt Whisky Fruit Cake, All Butter Shorties and Spiced Gingerbread Shortbread Squares.

Click here to visit our shop

4. Dean’s Merry Christmas, Deer!

Dean’s Merry Christmas, Deer!
Dean’s Merry Christmas, Deer!

Enjoy festive treats alongside a burst of artistic colour with Dean’s Merry Christmas, Deer!

Your chosen recipient will enjoy a taste of the traditional as well as some unique flavours alongside some artwork from Steven Brown.

The perfect gift for deer lovers, flavour fans and shortbread enthusiasts alike!

Click here to visit our shop

5. Dean’s Festive Flavours Collection

Dean’s Festive Flavours Collection.
Dean’s Festive Flavours Collection.

Serving up delicious sweet and savoury treats, Dean’s Festive Flavours Collection has

Christmas covered this year.

All featured, enjoy Extra Mature Cheddar Bites, Spiced Clementine Shortbread Squares and Choc Orange Shortbread Rounds to name a few.

Click here to visit our shop

6. Dean’s Couthie Christmas

Dean’s Couthie Christmas hamper.
Dean’s Couthie Christmas hamper.

Beautifully presented, enjoy comforting flavours long associated with the festive season with the help of Dean’s Couthie Christmas hamper.

All present and correct, flavours range from All Butter Shorties, Milk Chocolate & Honeycomb to Extra Mature Cheddar & Chilli Bites.

Click here to visit our shop

7. Wallace and Gromit Hamper From Dean’s

Wallace and Gromit Hamper From Dean’s.
Wallace and Gromit Hamper From Dean’s.

Including the brilliant “The Wrong Trousers” book, best enjoyed with a lovely cuppa, the Wallace and Gromit Hamper From Dean’s, is up next.

Treat something special with this great-value collection including Choc Chunk Biscuits, All Butter Shortbread Rounds and Stem Ginger Biscuits.

Click here to visit our shop

8. Dean’s Afternoon Tea Selection

Dean’s Afternoon Tea Selection.
Dean’s Afternoon Tea Selection.

Serving up a delicious selection of ‘melt in the mouth’ shortbread, this afternoon tea collection is the perfect gift for tea fans around the country.

Simply pop the kettle on (teabags included!) and tuck into a host of shortbread treats including Butterscotch Rounds and Shortbread Petticoat Tails.

Click here to visit our shop

9. Steven Brown Assorted Selection

Steven Brown Assorted Selection.
Steven Brown Assorted Selection.

Lizzie, Tam and Harris making an appearance, enjoy iconic designs from Steven Brown whilst tucking into delicious shortbread this Christmas.

Once finished, these keepsake tins are sure to be a talking point come teatime.

Click here to visit our shop

10. Dean’s Steven Brown Art Mug Duo

Dean's Steven Brown Art Mug Duo
Dean’s Steven Brown Art Mug Duo.

A beautiful shortbread and mug pack for readers who enjoy something sweet with their cup of tea, take a nosey at the Dean’s Steven Brown Art Mug Duo.

Enjoy two tins of Dean’s original recipe shortbread alongside two eye-catching latte mugs decorated with Steven Brown designs.

Click here to visit our shop

11. Dean’s Steven Brown Full Collection

Dean’s Steven Brown Full Collection.
Dean’s Steven Brown Full Collection.

As comprehensive a set as they come, enjoy five keepsake tins of Dean’s original recipe, light and crumbly shortbread rounds, each featuring iconic designs from Steven Brown.

Click here to visit our shop

12. Chloe McCoo Mug Collection

Chloe McCoo Mug Collection.
Chloe McCoo Mug Collection.

A bit of an icon, Chloe McCoo fans will love this next gift idea! Enjoy two latte mugs alongside a tin of shortbread – all featuring the famous Highland Coo design!

Click here to visit our shop

13. Harris McCoo Mug Collection

Harris McCoo Mug Collection.
Harris McCoo Mug Collection.

Gift two matching Harris McCoo latte mugs and a keepsake tin of Dean’s original recipe shortbread. Perfect for readers who like something sweet with their cup of tea!

Click here to visit our shop

14. Dean’s Steven Brown Art Gift Tins Duo

Dean’s Steven Brown Art Gift Tins Duo
Dean’s Steven Brown Art Gift Tins Duo.

Bright, cheery and arriving with shortbread nestled safely inside, the Dean’s Steven Brown Art Gift Tins Duo is next.

Each tin is adorned with eye-catching Steven Brown designs sure to brighten up any room. One tin features classic All Butter, the other, Stem Ginger Cookies.

Click here to visit our shop

15. Dean’s Melt In The Mouth Selection

Dean’s Melt In The Mouth Selection.
Dean’s Melt In The Mouth Selection.

This lovely selection of Dean’s “melt in the mouth” shortbread is made using traditional, slow-baked production methods to give a truly home-baked taste and texture.

A wonderful treat for someone special or to yourself, this is a great afternoon tea accompaniment.

Click here to visit our shop

16. Walkers Scottie Shortbread Tin Duo

Walkers Scottie Shortbread Tin Duo.
Walkers Scottie Shortbread Tin Duo.

Scottie dogs take to the stage on our final shortbread gift featured in today’s list.

One of Scotland’s favourite breeds, the tin design is finished with a lovely tartan. Inside, look forward to tasty shortbread from one of Scotland’s masters of the craft.

Click here to visit our shop

Browse our Shortbread Selection

Explore our full range at DC Thomson Shop. Click here to start shopping.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal