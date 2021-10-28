A Flavour of Scotland – Tasty Shortbread Gifts

A firm Scottish favourite, enjoy or arrange a delicious gift to someone special with today’s selection of shortbread treats.

1. Walkers Aberlour Hamper

A great helping of traditional shortbread flavours from the experts at Walkers, their Aberlour Hamper is extremely popular and it’s not hard to see why.

Ecclefechan Tarts, Oatflake & Honey Biscuits, and Shortbread Highlanders are just some treats that will arrive through the post in a ‘affie’ bonnie tartan box.

2. Dean’s Cracking Christmas Lad!

Enjoy a cracking Christmas with the help of television favourites Wallace & Gromit.

Cherry-picking their favourite flavours, highlights include Chocolate Chunk, Strawberries & Cream, and Savoury Cheddar.

Stick the kettle on, lad!

3. Dean’s Very Merry Christmas

A great gift for foodies, the Dean’s Very Merry Christmas Hamper has a little something for everyone.

Delicious treats include Tomatin Single Malt Whisky Fruit Cake, All Butter Shorties and Spiced Gingerbread Shortbread Squares.

4. Dean’s Merry Christmas, Deer!

Enjoy festive treats alongside a burst of artistic colour with Dean’s Merry Christmas, Deer!

Your chosen recipient will enjoy a taste of the traditional as well as some unique flavours alongside some artwork from Steven Brown.

The perfect gift for deer lovers, flavour fans and shortbread enthusiasts alike!

5. Dean’s Festive Flavours Collection

Serving up delicious sweet and savoury treats, Dean’s Festive Flavours Collection has

Christmas covered this year.

All featured, enjoy Extra Mature Cheddar Bites, Spiced Clementine Shortbread Squares and Choc Orange Shortbread Rounds to name a few.

6. Dean’s Couthie Christmas

Beautifully presented, enjoy comforting flavours long associated with the festive season with the help of Dean’s Couthie Christmas hamper.

All present and correct, flavours range from All Butter Shorties, Milk Chocolate & Honeycomb to Extra Mature Cheddar & Chilli Bites.

7. Wallace and Gromit Hamper From Dean’s

Including the brilliant “The Wrong Trousers” book, best enjoyed with a lovely cuppa, the Wallace and Gromit Hamper From Dean’s, is up next.

Treat something special with this great-value collection including Choc Chunk Biscuits, All Butter Shortbread Rounds and Stem Ginger Biscuits.

8. Dean’s Afternoon Tea Selection

Serving up a delicious selection of ‘melt in the mouth’ shortbread, this afternoon tea collection is the perfect gift for tea fans around the country.

Simply pop the kettle on (teabags included!) and tuck into a host of shortbread treats including Butterscotch Rounds and Shortbread Petticoat Tails.

9. Steven Brown Assorted Selection

Lizzie, Tam and Harris making an appearance, enjoy iconic designs from Steven Brown whilst tucking into delicious shortbread this Christmas.

Once finished, these keepsake tins are sure to be a talking point come teatime.

10. Dean’s Steven Brown Art Mug Duo

A beautiful shortbread and mug pack for readers who enjoy something sweet with their cup of tea, take a nosey at the Dean’s Steven Brown Art Mug Duo.

Enjoy two tins of Dean’s original recipe shortbread alongside two eye-catching latte mugs decorated with Steven Brown designs.

11. Dean’s Steven Brown Full Collection

As comprehensive a set as they come, enjoy five keepsake tins of Dean’s original recipe, light and crumbly shortbread rounds, each featuring iconic designs from Steven Brown.

12. Chloe McCoo Mug Collection

A bit of an icon, Chloe McCoo fans will love this next gift idea! Enjoy two latte mugs alongside a tin of shortbread – all featuring the famous Highland Coo design!

13. Harris McCoo Mug Collection

Gift two matching Harris McCoo latte mugs and a keepsake tin of Dean’s original recipe shortbread. Perfect for readers who like something sweet with their cup of tea!

14. Dean’s Steven Brown Art Gift Tins Duo

Bright, cheery and arriving with shortbread nestled safely inside, the Dean’s Steven Brown Art Gift Tins Duo is next.

Each tin is adorned with eye-catching Steven Brown designs sure to brighten up any room. One tin features classic All Butter, the other, Stem Ginger Cookies.

15. Dean’s Melt In The Mouth Selection

This lovely selection of Dean’s “melt in the mouth” shortbread is made using traditional, slow-baked production methods to give a truly home-baked taste and texture.

A wonderful treat for someone special or to yourself, this is a great afternoon tea accompaniment.

16. Walkers Scottie Shortbread Tin Duo

Scottie dogs take to the stage on our final shortbread gift featured in today’s list.

One of Scotland’s favourite breeds, the tin design is finished with a lovely tartan. Inside, look forward to tasty shortbread from one of Scotland’s masters of the craft.

