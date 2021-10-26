Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Christmas Hampers to enjoy this year

By DC Thomson Shop
October 26, 2021, 12:57 pm Updated: November 1, 2021, 4:53 pm
Browse a huge selection of Christmas hampers to try this year. Pictured: Christmas Cracker Basket.
Browse a huge selection of Christmas hampers to try this year. Pictured: Christmas Cracker Basket.

The perfect gift for someone who has everything, browse a selection of Christmas hampers you can send to loved ones ahead of the big day!

Season’s Greetings Carton

Season's Greetings Carton
Season’s Greetings Carton.

Arriving in a sturdy carton, Season’s Greetings is an essential Christmas hamper including a great selection of festive favourites.

Expect classic treats such as mince pies, Christmas Pudding and Spiced Fudge!

Click here to visit our shop

Christmas To A Tea

Christmas to a Tea

The ideal gift to send to friends, colleagues, or customers as a thank you, Christmas To A Tea contains all the essentials required for a lovely Afternoon Tea or two.

Arriving in a grey basket, your chosen recipient will enjoy Chocolate Chip and Cranberry Biscuits, Bucks Fizz Marmalade, and Gold Crown Mini Cake.

All important, Christmas To A Tea also arrives complete with a box of New English teabags!

Click here to visit our shop

Snowy Delights

Snowy Delights Hamper.
Snowy Delights Hamper.

Carefully packed into a stylish whitewash Kubu basket, Snowy Delights caters to a range of different tastes.

Including both sweet and savoury treats, different inclusions range from Prosecco Truffles to Black Truffle and Sea Salt Mixed Nuts.

Click here to visit our shop

Merry Christmas Basket

Merry Christmas Basket
Merry Christmas Basket.

A beautiful gold basket packed with festive delights – say Merry Christmas in style with our next hamper option.

Half bottles of red and white wine accompany coconut and white chocolate chunk biscuits, Grandma Wild’s cheddar bites, mulled wine truffles, and a festive flapjack.

Click here to visit our shop

Silent Night Basket

Silent Night Basket
Silent Night Basket.

A popular choice, the Silent Night Basket is an excellent festive gift idea adding a little wow factor to Christmas.

Offering something for everyone, enjoy Cheddar and Onion Snaps, Chocolate Covered Marshmallows, Double Chocolate Gourmet Popcorn, Christmas Chutney, and so much more!

Click here to visit our shop

The Mistletoe

The Mistletoe
The Mistletoe.

Guaranteed to impress, The Mistletoe is a sleek and sophisticated hamper choice.

From Gouda Biscuits to Luxury Mince Pies and a bottle of Prosecco, The Mistletoe is fantastic Christmas gift adding a little indulgence to the festive season.

Click here to visit our shop

Love From Santa

Love From Santa
Love From Santa.

Arriving in a festive red sack, Love From Santa is packed with festive indulgences.

Mince pies, Christmas nuts, red wine, and chocolate-covered honeycomb all make an appearance!

Click here to visit our shop

Christmas Carol

Christmas Carol Hamper
Christmas Carol Hamper.

Send seasonal treats to someone special with Christmas Carol. Arriving with a host of firm Christmas favourites, this lovely hamper includes Christmas pudding, snacks and biscuits, and some luxury chocolate!

Click here to visit our shop

Silent Night Carton

Silent Night Carton
Silent Night Carton.

A popular gifting option, the Silent Night Carton is filled to the brim with festive food.

Alongside a bottle of red wine, tuck into a huge selection of treats.

Keep an eye out for Chocolate Covered Marshmallows, Dark Chocolate Treats with Hazelnut Ganache, Sweet Cured Ham & Pickle Crisps, and Gold Crown Decorated Top Iced Slab Cake!

Click here to visit our shop

Season’s Greetings Basket

Season's Greetings Basket
Season’s Greetings Basket.

Featuring a huge selection of delicious food and a bottle of Las Campanitas Tempranillo, Season’s Greetings adds some sparkle to the festive season.

Just some hamper highlights, look forward to Luxury Mince Pies, Cheddar & Chilli Mini Bites, and an extremely festive-looking Chocolate Cracker!

Click here to visit our shop

Magic of Christmas

Magic of Christmas
Magic of Christmas.

Caramel macchiato popcorn with Scotch whisky, mature cheddar mini bites, mince pies, and chocolate orange brownie biscuits all feature inside the Magic of Christmas.

Arriving with an excellent selection of chic treats (and a bottle of sparkling Prosecco), the Magic of Christmas is an excellent choice for couples.

Click here to visit our shop

Walkers Aberlour Hamper

Walkers Aberlour Hamper
Walkers Aberlour Hamper.

The perfect traditional gift containing firm favourites from Walkers shortbread, the Aberlour Hamper is next.

Enjoy classic Ecclefechan Tarts, Shortbread Highlanders, Chocolate Chip Shortbread, and more with this popular Christmas gift option.

Click here to visit our shop

Gluten & Wheat Free Sensation

Gluten & Wheat Free Sensation
Gluten & Wheat Free Sensation.

Brimming with gluten-free nibbles, this is a superb gift for anyone on a gluten or wheat-free diet.

Different nibbles switch between sweet and savoury tastes. Examples include Chilli & Fennel Mixed Nuts, Gourmet Popcorn, and triple Choc Chip Biscuits!

Click here to visit our shop

Starry Starry Night Basket

Starry Starry Night Basket
Starry Starry Night Basket.

Full of artisan produce, Starry Starry Night is a sleek and contemporary choice.

Serving up plenty to discover, different highlights include a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon, vanilla fudge and Gouda & Chive Biscuits.

Click here to visit our shop

Gorgeously Gluten & Wheat Free

Gorgeously Gluten & Wheat Free
Gorgeously Gluten & Wheat Free.

A gorgeous gift for those on a gluten and wheat-free diet, our next hamper is a delicious gift full of different flavours.

Just some highlights include Irish Cream Fudge, Oat & Cranberry Biscuits, and Green Pea & Chia Seed Crackers.

Click here to visit our shop

Christmas Cracker Basket

Christmas Cracker Basket
Christmas Cracker Basket.

Filled with tasty seasonal products, the Christmas Cracker Basket presents a carefully curated selection.

Catering to different tastes, inclusions range from Luxury Mince Pies to delicious Toffee Waffles.

Further highlights include Chocolate & Ginger Luxury Biscuits, Mature Cheddar Mini Bites, and a bottle of Anakenda Vinedos De Chile Merlot!

Click here to visit our shop

Twelfth Night Basket

Twelfth Night Basket
Twelfth Night Basket.

A bit of a showstopper, the Twelfth Night Basket will certainly make a great impression.

Immaculately presented in a tapered whitewash Kubu basket, this Christmas hamper is stylish, festive, and filled with delicious food.

Enjoy round iced fruit cake, basil and garlic olives, Spelt and Sourdough Snap Crackers, Gourmet Popcorn, bottles of Prosecco, Shiraz, and so much more.

The Twelfth Night Basket is the impressive gift you have been searching for!

Click here to visit our shop

Christmas Tradition

Christmas Tradition
Christmas Tradition.

Serve up a generous helping of Christmas Tradition with our next hamper.

Featuring classic entries, festive treats included offer plenty of sweet and savoury choices.

Alongside plenty of Christmas tipple, look out for Smoked Chilli Flatbreads, Chocolate Cinnamon Stars, and Cherry & Almond Cake.

Click here to visit our shop

A Touch of Class Carton

A Touch of Class Carton
A Touch of Class Carton.

Beautifully presented in a decorative postal carton, A Touch of Class adds a little wow factor to the festive season.

Irresistible snacks (sweet and savoury), bottles of wine and Prosecco all combine to make a classy hamper to remember.

Click here to visit our shop

Pure Indulgence

Pure Indulgence
Pure Indulgence.

A hamper containing a choice selection of the best of the best, Pure Indulgence certainly lives up to its name.

Digging deep you will find meringue kisses, Eggnog popcorn, heavenly Christmas pudding, and some Salted Peanut and Caramel marshmallows.

Click here to visit our shop

Alcohol-Free Feast

Alcohol-Free Feast
Alcohol-Free Feast.

Brimming with a variety of flavours, the Alcohol-Free Feast serves up some exciting treats.

Presented in a lovely display basket, different inclusions range from GNAW Fudge Crunch Milk Chocolate, Festive Flapjack, and Sea Salt Flatbreads.

Click here to visit our shop

For the Love of Chocolate

For the Love of Chocolate
For the Love of Chocolate.

Looking for that perfect gift for a chocolate lover? For the Love of Chocolate may just be the tasty solution.

Bringing together a selection of the very finest chocolate treats, this hamper is sure to be a winner!

Click here to visit our shop

Lavishly Low Sugar

Lavishly Low Sugar
Lavishly Low Sugar.

Featuring a memorable helping of low sugar treats, our next hamper includes chocolate, cake, tasty jam, and delicious cookies.

Click here to visit our shop

Night Before Christmas

Night Before Christmas
Night Before Christmas.

One to enjoy during the exciting build-up to Christmas, the Night Before Christmas contains everything you need for a cosy night in.

Simply warm up the mulled wine, open the mince pies and relax before the big day arrives.

Click here to visit our shop

Jolly Snowflake Gift Box

Jolly Snowflake Gift Box
Jolly Snowflake Gift Box.

Christmas essentials for all the family, the Jolly Snowflake Gift Box is beautifully presented in a red square jute bag.

Milk Chocolate Buttons, Luxury Mince Pies, and Roasted Peanuts all feature amongst a host of highlights.

Click here to visit our shop

Christmas Letterbox Gift

Christmas Letterbox Gift
Christmas Letterbox Gift.

An adorable gift featuring a selection of festive treats, order the Christmas Letterbox Gift for yourself, loved ones, or someone special.

Delivered straight to your door, this is the perfect gift to welcome in the festive season.

Click here to visit our shop

Alcohol-Free Treats

Alcohol-Free Treats
Alcohol-Free Treats.

Waiting to be enjoyed, from Sparkling Raspberry Meringue Kisses to Caramelised Red Onion Chutney, this hamper is brimming with delicious festive flavours.

Click here to visit our shop

Ladies Indulgence Hamper

Ladies Indulgence Hamper
Ladies Indulgence Hamper.

One for the woman in your life, this delightful hamper has all the ingredients for a perfect night in.

Expect Prosecco, popcorn, champagne truffles, and a few other surprises they are guaranteed to love!

Click here to visit our shop

Boy’s Night In

Boy's Night In
Boy’s Night In.

An excellent gift for the man in your life, Boy’s Night In has a great selection of sweet and savoury treats alongside a mix of beers they will appreciate.

Olly’s Salted Original Pretzel Thins, GNAW Fudge Crunch Milk Chocolate Bar, and more all arrive in a stylish postal carton.

Click here to visit our shop

Luxury Overseas Scottish Hamper USA/Canada

One from our Overseas range, this luxury hamper is a great gift to send to relatives in Canada or the US.

Packed with Scottish flavours, classic oatcakes, shortbread, and Vanilla Fudge are just a few treats to look forward to.

Click here to visit our shop

Luxury Overseas Hamper Australia/New Zealand

Luxury Overseas Hamper Australia/New Zealand
Luxury Overseas Hamper Australia/New Zealand.

Send seasonal best wishes to friends and relatives in New Zealand and Australia with our next hamper option,

Featuring a host of festive treats, different highlights include Azahara Sparkling Wine, Sea Salt Fudge, Shortbread Fingers, and Hot Mango Chutney!

Click here to visit our shop

Explore our full Christmas Hamper range

Click here to browse our full festive hamper collection at DC Thomson Shop.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal