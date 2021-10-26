Christmas Hampers to enjoy this year

The perfect gift for someone who has everything, browse a selection of Christmas hampers you can send to loved ones ahead of the big day!

Season’s Greetings Carton

Arriving in a sturdy carton, Season’s Greetings is an essential Christmas hamper including a great selection of festive favourites.

Expect classic treats such as mince pies, Christmas Pudding and Spiced Fudge!

Christmas To A Tea

The ideal gift to send to friends, colleagues, or customers as a thank you, Christmas To A Tea contains all the essentials required for a lovely Afternoon Tea or two.

Arriving in a grey basket, your chosen recipient will enjoy Chocolate Chip and Cranberry Biscuits, Bucks Fizz Marmalade, and Gold Crown Mini Cake.

All important, Christmas To A Tea also arrives complete with a box of New English teabags!

Snowy Delights

Carefully packed into a stylish whitewash Kubu basket, Snowy Delights caters to a range of different tastes.

Including both sweet and savoury treats, different inclusions range from Prosecco Truffles to Black Truffle and Sea Salt Mixed Nuts.

Merry Christmas Basket

A beautiful gold basket packed with festive delights – say Merry Christmas in style with our next hamper option.

Half bottles of red and white wine accompany coconut and white chocolate chunk biscuits, Grandma Wild’s cheddar bites, mulled wine truffles, and a festive flapjack.

Silent Night Basket

A popular choice, the Silent Night Basket is an excellent festive gift idea adding a little wow factor to Christmas.

Offering something for everyone, enjoy Cheddar and Onion Snaps, Chocolate Covered Marshmallows, Double Chocolate Gourmet Popcorn, Christmas Chutney, and so much more!

The Mistletoe

Guaranteed to impress, The Mistletoe is a sleek and sophisticated hamper choice.

From Gouda Biscuits to Luxury Mince Pies and a bottle of Prosecco, The Mistletoe is fantastic Christmas gift adding a little indulgence to the festive season.

Love From Santa

Arriving in a festive red sack, Love From Santa is packed with festive indulgences.

Mince pies, Christmas nuts, red wine, and chocolate-covered honeycomb all make an appearance!

Christmas Carol

Send seasonal treats to someone special with Christmas Carol. Arriving with a host of firm Christmas favourites, this lovely hamper includes Christmas pudding, snacks and biscuits, and some luxury chocolate!

Silent Night Carton

A popular gifting option, the Silent Night Carton is filled to the brim with festive food.

Alongside a bottle of red wine, tuck into a huge selection of treats.

Keep an eye out for Chocolate Covered Marshmallows, Dark Chocolate Treats with Hazelnut Ganache, Sweet Cured Ham & Pickle Crisps, and Gold Crown Decorated Top Iced Slab Cake!

Season’s Greetings Basket

Featuring a huge selection of delicious food and a bottle of Las Campanitas Tempranillo, Season’s Greetings adds some sparkle to the festive season.

Just some hamper highlights, look forward to Luxury Mince Pies, Cheddar & Chilli Mini Bites, and an extremely festive-looking Chocolate Cracker!

Magic of Christmas

Caramel macchiato popcorn with Scotch whisky, mature cheddar mini bites, mince pies, and chocolate orange brownie biscuits all feature inside the Magic of Christmas.

Arriving with an excellent selection of chic treats (and a bottle of sparkling Prosecco), the Magic of Christmas is an excellent choice for couples.

Walkers Aberlour Hamper

The perfect traditional gift containing firm favourites from Walkers shortbread, the Aberlour Hamper is next.

Enjoy classic Ecclefechan Tarts, Shortbread Highlanders, Chocolate Chip Shortbread, and more with this popular Christmas gift option.

Gluten & Wheat Free Sensation

Brimming with gluten-free nibbles, this is a superb gift for anyone on a gluten or wheat-free diet.

Different nibbles switch between sweet and savoury tastes. Examples include Chilli & Fennel Mixed Nuts, Gourmet Popcorn, and triple Choc Chip Biscuits!

Starry Starry Night Basket

Full of artisan produce, Starry Starry Night is a sleek and contemporary choice.

Serving up plenty to discover, different highlights include a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon, vanilla fudge and Gouda & Chive Biscuits.

Gorgeously Gluten & Wheat Free

A gorgeous gift for those on a gluten and wheat-free diet, our next hamper is a delicious gift full of different flavours.

Just some highlights include Irish Cream Fudge, Oat & Cranberry Biscuits, and Green Pea & Chia Seed Crackers.

Christmas Cracker Basket

Filled with tasty seasonal products, the Christmas Cracker Basket presents a carefully curated selection.

Catering to different tastes, inclusions range from Luxury Mince Pies to delicious Toffee Waffles.

Further highlights include Chocolate & Ginger Luxury Biscuits, Mature Cheddar Mini Bites, and a bottle of Anakenda Vinedos De Chile Merlot!

Twelfth Night Basket

A bit of a showstopper, the Twelfth Night Basket will certainly make a great impression.

Immaculately presented in a tapered whitewash Kubu basket, this Christmas hamper is stylish, festive, and filled with delicious food.

Enjoy round iced fruit cake, basil and garlic olives, Spelt and Sourdough Snap Crackers, Gourmet Popcorn, bottles of Prosecco, Shiraz, and so much more.

The Twelfth Night Basket is the impressive gift you have been searching for!

Christmas Tradition

Serve up a generous helping of Christmas Tradition with our next hamper.

Featuring classic entries, festive treats included offer plenty of sweet and savoury choices.

Alongside plenty of Christmas tipple, look out for Smoked Chilli Flatbreads, Chocolate Cinnamon Stars, and Cherry & Almond Cake.

A Touch of Class Carton

Beautifully presented in a decorative postal carton, A Touch of Class adds a little wow factor to the festive season.

Irresistible snacks (sweet and savoury), bottles of wine and Prosecco all combine to make a classy hamper to remember.

Pure Indulgence

A hamper containing a choice selection of the best of the best, Pure Indulgence certainly lives up to its name.

Digging deep you will find meringue kisses, Eggnog popcorn, heavenly Christmas pudding, and some Salted Peanut and Caramel marshmallows.

Alcohol-Free Feast

Brimming with a variety of flavours, the Alcohol-Free Feast serves up some exciting treats.

Presented in a lovely display basket, different inclusions range from GNAW Fudge Crunch Milk Chocolate, Festive Flapjack, and Sea Salt Flatbreads.

For the Love of Chocolate

Looking for that perfect gift for a chocolate lover? For the Love of Chocolate may just be the tasty solution.

Bringing together a selection of the very finest chocolate treats, this hamper is sure to be a winner!

Lavishly Low Sugar

Featuring a memorable helping of low sugar treats, our next hamper includes chocolate, cake, tasty jam, and delicious cookies.

Night Before Christmas

One to enjoy during the exciting build-up to Christmas, the Night Before Christmas contains everything you need for a cosy night in.

Simply warm up the mulled wine, open the mince pies and relax before the big day arrives.

Jolly Snowflake Gift Box

Christmas essentials for all the family, the Jolly Snowflake Gift Box is beautifully presented in a red square jute bag.

Milk Chocolate Buttons, Luxury Mince Pies, and Roasted Peanuts all feature amongst a host of highlights.

Christmas Letterbox Gift

An adorable gift featuring a selection of festive treats, order the Christmas Letterbox Gift for yourself, loved ones, or someone special.

Delivered straight to your door, this is the perfect gift to welcome in the festive season.

Alcohol-Free Treats

Waiting to be enjoyed, from Sparkling Raspberry Meringue Kisses to Caramelised Red Onion Chutney, this hamper is brimming with delicious festive flavours.

Ladies Indulgence Hamper

One for the woman in your life, this delightful hamper has all the ingredients for a perfect night in.

Expect Prosecco, popcorn, champagne truffles, and a few other surprises they are guaranteed to love!

Boy’s Night In

An excellent gift for the man in your life, Boy’s Night In has a great selection of sweet and savoury treats alongside a mix of beers they will appreciate.

Olly’s Salted Original Pretzel Thins, GNAW Fudge Crunch Milk Chocolate Bar, and more all arrive in a stylish postal carton.

Luxury Overseas Scottish Hamper USA/Canada

One from our Overseas range, this luxury hamper is a great gift to send to relatives in Canada or the US.

Packed with Scottish flavours, classic oatcakes, shortbread, and Vanilla Fudge are just a few treats to look forward to.

Luxury Overseas Hamper Australia/New Zealand

Send seasonal best wishes to friends and relatives in New Zealand and Australia with our next hamper option,

Featuring a host of festive treats, different highlights include Azahara Sparkling Wine, Sea Salt Fudge, Shortbread Fingers, and Hot Mango Chutney!

