Midweek meal: Tuck into Yotam Ottolenghi’s sweet potato shakshuka

A taste of this North African and Middle Eastern dish is just what you need to warm up on these cold autumnal evenings.
By Julia Bryce
October 27, 2021, 5:00 pm
A taste of this North African and Middle Eastern dish is just what you need to warm up on these cold autumnal evenings.

And thanks to Israeli-born British chef, restaurateur, and food writer Yotam Assaf Ottolenghi, we’ve managed to get our hands on this recipe which is his twist on shakshuka that has been published in his latest cookbook.

Shakshuka usually combines eggs poached in a tomato, pepper, onion and spiced sauce, however Yotam’s version sees sweet potatoes and mature cheddar cheese also feature.

As well as making an excellent dinner which you can really take your time cooking, this is also a brilliant brunch dish for those looking to a slower start to their morning.

Yotam Ottolenghi’s sweet potato shakshuka

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1kg sweet potatoes, skin on and scrubbed clean
  • 1 small red onion, thinly sliced into rounds
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 150g mature cheddar, roughly grated
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1tsp cumin seeds, roughly crushed with a pestle and mortar
  • 8 medium eggs
  • 25g unsalted butter
  • ¾tbsp sriracha
  • 2 tbsp picked fresh coriander leaves, with some stem attached
  • Salt and black pepper

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200C Fan/220C/ 425F/Gas Mark 7. Poke the sweet potatoes all over with a fork (about eight to 10 times) and place them on a medium, parchment-lined baking tray.
  2. Bake for 45-50 minutes, or until cooked through and softened. Set aside to cool and turn the oven temperature down to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6.
  3. Meanwhile, in a small bowl mix together the onion, one tablespoon of lemon juice and a pinch of salt and set aside to pickle.
  4. Remove the cooked potato skins and tear them into roughly 4cm pieces. Transfer the potato flesh to a large bowl and set aside.
  5. Place the skins back on the baking tray and toss with one tablespoon of oil, a quarter teaspoon of salt and a good grind of pepper. Bake for eight minutes, or until nicely coloured and starting to crisp up.
  6. Set aside to cool and crisp up further.
  7. Use a fork to mash the potato flesh until smooth, then add the cheddar, garlic, cumin, another tablespoon of oil, the remaining tablespoon of lemon juice, one teaspoon of salt and a generous grind of pepper, and mix to combine.
  8. Put the remaining tablespoon of oil into a large frying pan, for which you have a lid, and swirl around to coat the bottom. Spoon the mashed potato mixture into the pan, using your spoon to distribute it evenly.
  9. Place on a medium-high heat and leave to cook for about seven minutes, for the bottom to start to colour.
  10. Turn the heat down to medium and use a spoon to make eight wells in the potato mixture, breaking an egg into each. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper, cover with the lid and cook for four to five minutes, rotating the pan, or until the whites are set and the yolks are still runny.
  11. While the eggs are cooking, put the butter and sriracha into a small saucepan on a medium heat and cook until the butter has melted, whisking constantly to emulsify.
  12. Remove the mixture from the heat before it starts to bubble – you don’t want it to split.
  13. When ready, spoon the sriracha butter all over the eggs, then top with a good handful of the crispy potato skins, half the pickled onion and all the picked coriander leaves.
  14. Serve right away, with the rest of the potato skins and pickled onion to eat alongside.

Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love by Noor Murad and Yotam Ottolenghi, photography by Elena Heatherwick, is published by Ebury Press, priced £25.

