This ghoulishly good toffee apple cocktail recipe is perfect for Halloween

Who needs to get their hair wet while dunking for apples when you can whet your appetite with this delicious toffee apple cocktail?

Forget filling a bucket with cold water and bobbing for apples this weekend as this take on a Halloween sweet treat is a great way for adults to get involved in the festivities, too.

The cocktail features seasonal apples and is really easy to make.

Created by the team at The Gin Bothy in Forfar, their Gunshot Gin is best to use when making this drink as it is packed with spices including cinnamon, nutmeg and clove spices. However, if you have a spicier gin in the cupboard at home, then this should work just as well.

The pressed apple juice adds a fresh and sweet contrast to the deep spices which can be found in the gin.

To finish the cocktail off, all you have to do is dust it with some cinnamon which will really help bring out the flavours.

The toffee sauce rim will also really add to the sweetness of this drink and it is totally up to you how little or how much you use on it – although don’t be afraid to be heavy-handed to create that drip look which is very fitting for Halloween.

Bothy toffee apple

Serves 1

Ingredients

25ml Gin Bothy Gunshot Gin

Toffee sauce

Fresh apple juice, to top up

Apples and cinnamon to garnish

Method

Dip the rim of your glass in your favourite toffee sauce. Add a measure of the Gunshot Gin into the glass. Top it up with fresh apple juice. Garnish with apples and sprinkle with cinnamon.

