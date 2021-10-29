Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Take a look around one of Scotland’s most Instagrammable ice cream parlours which cost £100K to refurb

By Karla Sinclair
October 29, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 29, 2021, 12:00 pm
Nova Gamble of Novelli's.

Novelli’s in Burntisland not only provides the wow factor when it comes to its mouth-watering food and drink offering, but it is also its interiors that get customers talking.

Designed with photo-sharing app Instagram in mind, the ice cream parlour boasts a number of visually striking features, both in and outside, that would have any social media fan weak at the knees – and eager to snap some pictures.

A bubble waffle topped with ice cream.

Nova Gamble, the owner of Novelli’s, and her husband Ervin invested more than £100,000 in the shop to transform its layout and interior as it was formerly used as a post office.

It is situated on the town’s High Street and opened its doors in June 2017, around three months after the couple received the keys.

‘It turns heads’

The 45-year-old wanted there to be plenty of photo opportunities on offer for customers at Novelli’s – a name that combines her and her daughter’s names, Nova and Elise.

These include two swings set in front of a grass wall, a phone box, numerous neon signs, flower boxes and more.

The swing feature.

Nova’s favourite feature is the venue’s phone box.

She said: “The phone box is probably my favourite bit and I love the flower boxes and wall panels outside, too.

“It took a few months to refurbish as we had to start from scratch.

Nova’s favourite feature is the phone box.

“We had to put heating and a new ceiling in, as well as plaster the walls. Literally everything needed to be done.

“Ervin and I have invested well over £100K on refurbishing the shop, and that’s not including any of the equipment including freezers, etc.

The phone box.

“We came up with the design of the interior and the layout of the shop between us with Instagram in mind ensuring there are plenty of photo opportunities.

“I think the shop looks classy outside and turns heads when people are driving down the High Street.”

Neon signage inside.

What can you order?

Another aspect that was important to Nova before opening the parlour was that it produced its very own ice cream.

“We knew we wanted to be different from other dessert parlours and stand out from the crowd, which is why we decided to make our own ice cream on the premises daily rather than selling someone else’s,” she said.

Novelli’s ice cream counter.

“There are 18 flavours available every day, such as Bailey’s pina colada, Biscoff, cookies and cream, chocolate orange, Jammie Dodger, mango and passionfruit, banoffee pie, pistachio, raspberry and white chocolate, salted caramel, and bubblegum.”

Novelli’s also sells bubble waffles, sundaes, crepes, milkshakes, frozen drinks, coffee, cakes, cheesecakes and more.

Like the interior, customers love snapping pictures of their tasty desserts.

Novelli's ice cream
A customer shows off their ice cream order.

Nova says that people travel from far distances to catch a glimpse of the parlour and sample its food and drink offering.

The business owner also aims to grow the brand in the future by launching in more locations.

Nova continued: “I like to keep things classy and fresh with new ideas for additions to the menu.

From left: Nova Gamble with shop assistant Isabella Morris.

“People travel here from far distances. Some even come from Glasgow.

“Customers love the shop because it’s so pretty and obviously they enjoy our desserts.”

Novelli’s is open from 10am to 8pm daily.

For more ice cream content…

