The crepes to order from Mackie’s 19.2 during Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Ice cream is an acceptable dessert to tuck into at any time of year, right?

Well, that’s my thought process anyway.

While there are a number of places to venture to for the frozen dessert in Aberdeen, one that stands out to me is Mackie’s 19.2.

The parlour opened its doors in December 2017 at Marischal Square and it has been impressing those with a sweet tooth ever since.

Offering everything from sundaes, crepes and waffles to hot drinks, milkshakes and ice cream floats, the options are endless.

How could I forget? The team also make ice cream cakes now. You can thank me later.

Mackies 12.3 has been a big supporter of Aberdeen Restaurant Week (which is running until Sunday November 14) since they opened and are also taking part in this latest instalment which kicks off today.

The food

The parlour’s deal includes two crepes and two small hot drinks for £10. A steal given that a single crepe alone costs £5.80.

With that, I stopped by to sample the offering with a friend.

It wasn’t busy when I arrived, so I wandered through the bright and welcoming shop to have a peek at the impressive ice cream counter. How anyone works there without tucking into it on the daily is beyond me…

All of the crepes and waffles are served with a scoop of ice cream, two toppings, a drizzling of sauce, fresh whipped cream and a wafer.

The tricky part is deciding which one to choose.

I browsed the menu and noticed the options include maple madness, cookies and cream, caramel cookie dough and strawberry delight – or you can build your own.

I felt far too pressured about having to make that all-important decision, so I requested some recommendations from parlour manager, Yvette Harrison.

After being told the treats would be taken over once ready, which took a mere five minutes (if that), I noticed it was the cookies and cream and strawberry delight that prevailed.

Both comprised one large crepe that had been folded into quarters but, other than that, they couldn’t have appeared more different.

The strawberry delight caught my eye instantly. It boasted plentiful ruby-red strawberries, an adequate drizzling of strawberry sauce and white chocolate shavings. There were also two dollops of whipped cream and, of course, Mackie’s strawberry ice cream on the side.

White chocolate and strawberries go hand-in-hand, so we couldn’t wait to dive in.

The strong flavour from the sauce took centre stage and balanced well with the cream as my knife glided through the soft crepe that was lovely and warm.

I made sure to capture the thick and velvety smooth ice cream in every bite. And the white chocolate added another nice texture into the mix, melting in the mouth.

Although it was a sweet dessert overall, I would recommend it for those that are after a lighter option.

The cookies and cream crepe on the other hand was far richer.

Served with a drizzling of milk chocolate sauce, crushed Oreo pieces and chocolate sprinkles, as well as a scoop of cookies and cream ice cream and (again) whipped cream, we were in chocolate heaven.

The ice cream was the star of the show and featured thick cookie chunks throughout which crumbled in my mouth. I would have happily eaten a bowl of that alone.

To accompany our treats, my friend decided on a hot chocolate. However, I thought it would prove a challenge to sip away at given the sweetness of the desserts we were already tucking into, so went for an americano.

The verdict

It is clear why Mackie’s 19.2 is hailed as one of the best ice cream parlours in the area.

The desserts are tasty, high-quality and plentiful – what’s not to love?

For those of you venturing out and about during Aberdeen Restaurant Week and fancying something decadent, then Mackie’s 19.2 is a must.

Price: £10

Aberdeen Restaurant Week deal: Two crepes and two small hot drinks

