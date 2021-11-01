Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Restaurant Week: The city’s foodie fortnight returns with line-up of over 40 venues

North-east foodies are in for a treat as the city's favourite food and drink celebration makes its return for the next fortnight.
By Julia Bryce
November 1, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 1, 2021, 12:26 pm
Enjoy a variety of deals during Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

Aberdeen Restaurant Week will see more than 42 restaurants open their doors to customers, offering up exclusive deals, tasting menus, cookery classes and more.

Showcasing the local hospitality scene, the two-week event will run from today until Sunday November 14.

Food fans across the north-east enjoy the range of discounts available throughout the event.

This is the second instalment in which the event has been organised for a fortnightly spell.

Venues involved include cafes, restaurants, hotels and bars, and organisers, Business Improvement District (BID), Aberdeen Inspired, are looking forward to seeing diners out and about in the city to toast the occasion.

Discounts and deals

The event was last held in November 2020 during a difficult time for hospitality and sees venues across the city open their doors with exclusive menus which are usually priced at £10 for a two-course lunch and £20 for a three-course meal.

However, this year, some establishments have altered their prices and others have added different offerings into the mix including afternoon teas priced from £12, tasting menus starting at £25 and cooking and cocktail classes.

Some firms involved in previous events have reported huge increases in covers during the event, with many booking up quickly in advance.

With more then 42 businesses signed up to take part, diners will have plenty to choose from with a whole range of cuisines to be enjoyed.

Those taking part include Da Vinci Italian Restaurant, Big Mannys’ Pizza, Grape & Grain, The Braided Fig, The Spiritualist, The Tippling House and more.

Why it is important

Martin Widerlechner, marketing and sales manager of The McGinty’s Group, is delighted the hospitality group is involved in the event again.

Their firms including The Esslemont, McGinty’s Meal an’ Ale, Ferryhill House Hotel, The Stag and Mac’s Pizzeria are all taking part.

Fom left: Alan Aitken, operations director of The McGinty’s Group and Martin Widerlechner the marketing and sales manager.

He said: “It is great to see Aberdeen Restaurant Week return once again. It always creates a fantastic vibe around this city at the time of the year when the hospitality industry traditionally goes through a quieter period in the build-up to Christmas.

“Five of our sites are taking part this year and we can’t wait to showcase the best we’ve got to offer to new and returning customers.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, added that the event is a great way to encourage visitors back into the city centre.

“We are delighted to be bringing back Aberdeen Restaurant Week from today and I’m sure diners will have a fantastic time trying out new venues or tasting different food over the next two weeks,” he said.

Aberdeen Inspired chief Adrian Watson.

“After the challenges of the past 18 months, this is a fantastic opportunity for restaurants, cafes and bistros to bring in new customers while saying thanks to existing customers through the special deals.

“We all know what city businesses have been going through since the start of the pandemic and the event is the catalyst which brings residents and visitors to the centre of Aberdeen to enjoy what’s on offer.”

For more information on the event visit Aberdeen Inspired’s website.

