From a cake stall to a mobile dessert trailer – how a mum-of-two is expanding her Highland cake business

A mum-of-two from the Black Isle who started a cake stall during the pandemic has recently unveiled her business’ new mobile dessert trailer as orders continue to soar.

Before coronavirus struck, Louise Ross from Culbokie produced wedding cakes while juggling a part-time role in the radiology department at Raigmore Hospital and taking care of her two daughters, Abbey, seven, and four-year-old Isla.

But with all of the 38-year-old’s cake orders cancelled or put on hold due to lockdown, she went in search of another way to continue baking, something she describes as her “happy place.”

After setting up a cake stall at her home in May 2020 with the support of her husband Steven, Louise started Culbokie Cake Fairies offering a wide range of home bakes including brownies, cupcakes, rocky roads, blondies and wagon wheels.

Magical bakes

Customers were asked to pre-order bakes and collect them from a table outside Louise’s house due to restrictions.

While Louise was the one determined to carry on baking, the reasoning for the brand’s launch is down to Abbey and her new pet rabbit.

She said: “A few weeks into lockdown I was getting twitchy and really missed baking. After all, I’m happiest in the kitchen creating delicious bakes.

“My eldest was desperate for a rabbit, so we decided to do a cake stall from the house so she could help me bake and earn pennies towards the rabbit (we now have two, named Wiggles and Lola).

“We enjoyed that so much that we then started making afternoon teas, cupcakes and traybakes which we travelled around delivering on Saturdays from Invergordon to Inverness.

“Then came the idea for postal bakes that people could send to loved ones who they couldn’t visit. These proved really popular during the lockdown months.

“Once restrictions eased I started attending local outdoor markets with my bakes, which was such a buzz.”

Louise enjoyed running the business from the outset and quickly decided that the best way forward for Culbokie Cake Fairies was to purchase a trailer.

Tinkerbell the trailer

The trailer, named Tinkerbell, was purchased in January this year and a four-figure sum was invested into it and its refurbishment.

Louise contacted a company 400 miles away in Slaithwaite, England who specialise in sourcing and converting old horseboxes.

“I wanted a trailer but as it was such a huge expense,” she said. “I procrastinated about it until January this year when I eventually took the plunge.

“The original plan was for a four-month refurbishment but due to Covid and material shortages, it took eight months.

“It was great fun though as I got to pick everything from the layout to the paint colours.

“The trailer saw me invest a lot of my personal savings, however I really believe in the idea and that it will pay me back over time.

“Now, I’m able to be a dessert bar at events and functions, including weddings, as well as serve my usual bakes that customers can have boxed and take home.”

Future collaborations

In terms of the menu, all of Culbokie Cake Fairies’ products are small-batch and baked by hand by Louise in her kitchen.

For those that aren’t visiting Tinkerbell at a pop-up event, where they will also be able to choose from coffees, teas, hot chocolates and ice cream (by Black Isle Dairy), orders can be placed via the business’ website for delivery or collection.

Looking ahead, she hopes to collaborate with other local street traders and pop-up at Christmas fayres from the end of this month.

🌟sold 1 spare due to a non-pick up yesterday folks. Message me if you would like to pick this up today!!! Posted by Culbokie Cake Fairies on Saturday, 11 September 2021

“I normally spend two days baking before any event to ensure the bakes are fresh for the customer,” Louise said.

“However, that work/life balance is really important to me so some weekends I keep bake-free.”

“Next year I would love to attend weddings and local fetes (a festival, party or celebration), as well as my usual markets.

“I’ll be attending the market organised by the Invergordon Development Trust which is run on the first Saturday of every month during the summer next year when it returns.

“The fact that we’re 18 months down the line and folk still come out and queue for cake is amazing.”

