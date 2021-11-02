Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giveaway: Bag a pair of tickets to Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky’s octave tasting event at Spirit of Speyside

If you love whisky then listen up as we're giving one lucky reader the chance to enjoy an evening of drams on Friday November 5, as part of the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.
By Julia Bryce
November 2, 2021, 11:45 am
We have a pair of tickets for Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky’s octave tasting event in Huntly up for grabs where the winner and a plus one will be treated to some of the best whiskies in their octave and premium octave portfolio.

Valued at £45 per head, the hour-long event will see the innovators of maturation in octave casks highlight their decades of experience.

The winners will be treated to a number of drams during the tasting.

An octave cask is approximately one eighth the size of a butt and enhances the process of giving each whisky more depth of flavour. The ratio of surface area of wood to volume to liquid is higher and in turn, adds a dimension, bringing out the best of each dram.

The event takes place at 2pm at the business’ headquarters on King Street in Huntly Aberdeenshire. It is strictly for those aged 18 and over.

To be in with the chance of bagging the tickets for yourself, be sure to fill in the below form.

The giveaway closes at 11.45am on Wednesday November 3 and the winner will be notified that day.

To enter:

For more from the food and drink team…

