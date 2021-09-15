Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen street food pop-up Backyard Beach Collective goes out on a high with 40,000 visitors

A street food pop-up which started during the pandemic as a way to help vendors get their dishes in front of customers has been deemed an "incredible success" by organisers.
By Julia Bryce
September 15, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Some of the Backyard Beach Collective team.
David Griffiths and Michael Robertson, the duo behind the STAXX Aberdeen project – a creative social market box park dedicated to independent local firms which aims to open in late 2022 – launched Backyard Beach Collective on the last weekend in April.

Opening in tine for the May Day bank holiday, the duo teamed up with Codona’s Amusement Park to bring a new street food offering to the city which has seen more than 40,000 visitors.

From left: Michael Robertson and David Griffiths.

They welcomed 18 local businesses to the pop-up who have all experienced great success. Many street food vendors were unable to trade throughout the pandemic with the lack of events taking place and this operation has been a lifeline to many.

Taking up residency at the amusement park’s car park at Aberdeen Beach across the four and a half month period, David and Michael launched a second location, Backyard at Union Square, as a result of the popularity and demand for the beach. This venue remains open on an on-going basis.

Visitors at Backyard Beach Collective.

The idea for Backyard Beach Collective was not just to act as a fundraising tool for their STAXX dream, but to support local food vendors during the pandemic.

Building the dream

Many of the vendors helped raise money for STAXX via donations added to bills and David and Michael also launched their own street food firm, Dutch fries specialist, ABERDAM during the event.

All profits from ABERDAM, which sold 16,000kg of fries, and the donations from other vendors/the public will go towards funding the full planning application plan which is estimated at around £70K.

The fries firm has now taken on a two-week residency at Shiprow Village’s Ivy Lodge in the city centre due to its success.

David Griffiths, said: “There’s been some real success stories as a result of it. We’ve had Olive Alexanders, a newer business, launch with us and they have gone on to do other pop-ups at 99 Bar and Kitchen, and we’ve had three other businesses who started with us too – they have all continued to do well.

From left: Olive Alexanders owners Hayley Fisher and Emily Hailstones with a colleague at the event.

“It has given small businesses a real support throughout the summer. Haydn’s Woodfired Pizza and The Sushi Box were given somewhere stable to generate consistent revenue when they weren’t able to get in front of customers.

“ABERDAM has done so well too. It means we can press on and use the money raised to not only pay for all of the planning costs that are required for STAXX, but also we’ve been able to turn it into its own business after demand from the public which is incredible.

“We’ve managed to make a significant contribution towards the planning application costs as a result and it is nearly ready to submit.

“It will continue to be a huge support to us. Our main aim with STAXX is to improve the city and bring more to the city centre and try give it some life back.

“Codona’s have been great and they helped us bring something to the city which we’d never have been able to do without their support.

“STAXX is the priority for now and although nothing has been decided, we’d love for it to return next summer as it has been a massive success.”

