Expansion plans at family-run Inverurie bar and restaurant The Drouthy Laird under way

The owners of Aberdeenshire’s The Drouthy Laird are expanding after purchasing the three upper levels of their current premises.

Situated on Blackhall Road in Inverurie, the venue is a contemporary family-run bar and restaurant that offers high-quality food and a wide range of drinks.

Originally set on the ground floor alone, which owners and husband and wife Laird and Lesley Parker purchased in 2017, the three upper floors are now under their ownership, as well.

The two rooms on the first floor will be used as function suites, while the second and third floors, currently a series of rooms and offices, will be developed over time.

The ground floor will remain a bar, music lounge and restaurant that can hold a capacity of around 100 people – taking local coronavirus restrictions into consideration.

On opening the first floor to the public, The Drouthy Laird will be able to hold in excess of 400 people at one time. A date is yet to be confirmed for the opening of this level.

From flats to food and drink spaces

Speaking about the plans, Laird, 49, says he spotted the “massive potential” in the three floors.

“The building was separated and the top three floors were sold off for development back in 2015,” he added.

“When we took over the ground floor in 2017, we initially weren’t sure what was going to be going into the upper floors.

“In December 2017, planning permission for six flats was granted for the then-owner. However, as time progressed, we met with him and had a brief chat about what he had planned.

“After having a look around up there, we realised that there was a massive potential to redevelop the property as part of our business.

“As with any new business of course, you need to take small steps and be sure your business is not only viable but sustainable in the long term.

“Hard work and creating the right, strong team to build the business in the first two years meant that we were in a really strong position to expand should the opportunity arise. I then started dialogue with the owner before Covid.”

Following the first lockdown, Laird and Lesley, who recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, were determined to come out of the difficult period and continue to grow and provide their customers with the same high standards they had experienced in the past.

After reaching out to the owner of the upper floors, they set the process in motion “to buy and restore the beautiful old building.”

A vision being brought to life

The couple have three sons, Jack, 25, Rhys, 23, and Ben, 18. Youngest son Ben has been working with Laird and Lesley since leaving school.

Like his parents, he too is excited about the works that are now well underway.

He said: “Work has already begun in terms of ripping everything out.

“Lippe Architects have been amazing at seeing our vision and bringing it to life in their plans and drawings.”

Laird added: “The last time the upper floors were fully decorated, we believe, was back in the 70s. It was quite something to see. We have taken loads of pictures as it was when we bought it so we can watch the transformation and have it all documented.

“We have been shown lots of photos from past customers who have spent lots of special occasions in the building over the years. It’s been great to listen to the stories and see the pictures, it was a really happy place to be for a lot of people.

The support and good wishes we have received from our customers and the wider community have actually been overwhelming.” Laird Parker.

“It is a really exciting time for not just our family but our Drouthy family too. The support and good wishes we have received from our customers and the wider community has actually been overwhelming.”

‘Arrive a stranger, leave as a friend’

The Drouthy Laird’s motto, “Arrive a stranger, leave as a friend”, is something that the close-knit team always stands by.

As this team continues to grow and strengthen, they look forward to welcoming people at a much higher capacity on the completion of the first floor.

“Between the bar and the lounge we can seat in excess of 100 people during normal times,” said Laird. “The restaurant can currently seat around 100 people at one time.

“It can really seat over 200 but we have decided to maintain the social distancing measures in there as people are really enjoying the space between the tables and the ambiance we have created here.

“Once the first floor opens, the number will vary depending on the future need for social distancing and the type of functions we will have taking place. We will have the capacity to hold in excess of 400 people at any one time between the ground and first floor.”

The venue offers a combination of trendy and traditional dishes, which are part of a menu grown by head chef John Anderson, as well as live music.

Laird added: “We have heard so many stories about how alive the whole place was back in the day, we’re definitely looking forward to seeing it being brought back to life!”

