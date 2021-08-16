Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish whisky festival to make its return to Aberdeen

The National Whisky Festival will arrive in the Granite City later this year for its second spell in the area.
By Julia Bryce
August 16, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
The National Whisky Festival is making a comeback.
Following from the success of its inaugural event in Aberdeen in 2019, the festival will return to the Music Hall on Saturday September 18, bringing with it a range of whisky brands from across the country.

The event will take place across two three-and-a-half hour sessions and will showcase dozens of exhibitors, including Eden Mill, The Glenallachie, SPEY, Lindores Abbey, The Glasgow Distillery Company, Loch Lomond Whiskies and Lady of the Glen to name a few.

Festivalgoers can try out a range of whiskies.

What to expect

The first session will kick off at noon and the second will take place from 4.15pm.

It is open to seasoned enthusiasts and those looking to discover Scotland’s national spirit for the first time.

A range of entertainment including live music, tasting masterclasses and presentations by brand ambassadors and industry experts will take place.

Customers sample whiskies at a tasting.

Pop-up food and drink vendors will be available to grab a bite to eat from and there will be craft stalls to purchase goods.

National Whisky Festival co-ordinator, Gareth Croll, said: “We are excited beyond belief to finally be returning to both Aberdeen and Edinburgh again this year!

“Collaboration and celebration with those around us is vitally important to what we do and while it’s great that so many have done their bit to keep events like ours alive virtually over the last 18 months, we are excited to once again be walking into the dynamic world of physical whisky events.

Numerous whisky brands will be at the event to share their knowledge and products.

“Our Aberdeen edition is one of our most popular events and we are absolutely delighted at the prospect of returning to the city and sharing a whisky with our friends in the north-east once again.”

The full line-up and music and masterclass programmes for each session will be announced in the run up to each edition.

Tickets are priced at £35 or £25 for under 25s and include a branded Glencairn nosing glass, samples of a range of different whiskies, discount vouchers for the bottle shop and more.

The event is strictly for those aged 18 and over. For more information visit www.nationalwhiskyfestival.scot.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

