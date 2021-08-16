Scottish whisky festival to make its return to Aberdeen

The National Whisky Festival will arrive in the Granite City later this year for its second spell in the area.

Following from the success of its inaugural event in Aberdeen in 2019, the festival will return to the Music Hall on Saturday September 18, bringing with it a range of whisky brands from across the country.

The event will take place across two three-and-a-half hour sessions and will showcase dozens of exhibitors, including Eden Mill, The Glenallachie, SPEY, Lindores Abbey, The Glasgow Distillery Company, Loch Lomond Whiskies and Lady of the Glen to name a few.

What to expect

The first session will kick off at noon and the second will take place from 4.15pm.

It is open to seasoned enthusiasts and those looking to discover Scotland’s national spirit for the first time.

A range of entertainment including live music, tasting masterclasses and presentations by brand ambassadors and industry experts will take place.

Pop-up food and drink vendors will be available to grab a bite to eat from and there will be craft stalls to purchase goods.

National Whisky Festival co-ordinator, Gareth Croll, said: “We are excited beyond belief to finally be returning to both Aberdeen and Edinburgh again this year!

“Collaboration and celebration with those around us is vitally important to what we do and while it’s great that so many have done their bit to keep events like ours alive virtually over the last 18 months, we are excited to once again be walking into the dynamic world of physical whisky events.

“Our Aberdeen edition is one of our most popular events and we are absolutely delighted at the prospect of returning to the city and sharing a whisky with our friends in the north-east once again.”

The full line-up and music and masterclass programmes for each session will be announced in the run up to each edition.

Tickets are priced at £35 or £25 for under 25s and include a branded Glencairn nosing glass, samples of a range of different whiskies, discount vouchers for the bottle shop and more.

The event is strictly for those aged 18 and over. For more information visit www.nationalwhiskyfestival.scot.

