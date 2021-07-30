Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brew Toon’s new bottle shop and tasting room to bring ‘unique experience’ to Aberdeenshire town

By Karla Sinclair
July 30, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Cammy Bowden.
Cammy Bowden.

Peterhead-based microbrewery Brew Toon has opened its new bottle shop in the town centre.

Based on Queen Street, co-founder Cammy Bowden says it, along with the imminent launch of its tasting room, will provide a unique experience where customers can learn all about the craft beer brand.

Construction on the shop and tasting room began in March after Cammy, 31, was determined to expand the business further.

One of the brand’s beers.

While the tasting room will remain non operational until the microbrewery receives its full alcohol license, the shop officially opens its doors to the public today.

It will be open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday.

Local and international drinks

Cammy, who used to work in construction and the oil and gas industry, launched Brew Toon around four years ago off the back of his passion for craft beer.

He discovered all of the “weird and wonderful styles of modern beers that are out there” and wanted to be part of the industry.

“We spotted an opportunity in Peterhead to redevelop an old derelict building,” Cammy, from Aberdeen, said.

The bottle shop will sell local and international drinks.

“Having already developed a passion for craft beer and seeing what other breweries were doing, we felt we could create something a little bit different by focusing on brewing unique craft beers with fresh, exciting flavours.

“After spending nearly a year working tirelessly at evenings and weekends to develop the brewery and the brand, we brewed our first commercial beers and launched them at a Peterhead beer festival back in May 2017.”

"We're not only working to bring in a range of products from other local brands, but we're also looking to showcase some of the best beers from across the UK and internationally."

Cammy Bowden.

Since then, Brew Toon has continued to grow – and the opening of its bottle shop and tasting room is its latest exciting project.

Cammy added: “Customers can expect to visit an exciting new bottle shop that offers unique artisan products ranging from craft beer produced by ourselves and other great breweries, as well as local spirits, ciders, wines and soft drinks.

The bottle shop interior.

“We’re also looking to showcase some of the best beers from across the UK and internationally – from places like the USA and Belgium.

“It is looking great and we’re looking forward to people seeing our own beers and merchandise and some amazing guest beers, spirits and other interesting drinks.”

Tasting room to follow

Brew Toon’s range, which is loaded with quality flavours and vibrant character, has been commended at many national and international awards.

Cammy with a Brew Toon beer.

They package their beers in 330ml bottles and kegs at the microbrewery on St Peter Street, which are sold locally in shops, bars, restaurants and hotels, as well as throughout the UK online and through distributors.

The team will be offering tastings of this range, and much more, when granted permission to do so in the tasting room.

Some of the beers among the brand’s range.

“In terms of the tasting room, once licensing permits, we’ll be able to offer a unique experience where customers can visit and learn more about Brew Toon – and how we brew beer,” Cammy said.

“They’ll also get the opportunity to try out some of our award-winning craft beers in the company of our friendly and knowledgeable team of staff.

Once licensing permits, we'll be able to offer a unique experience where customers can visit and learn more about Brew Toon – and how we brew beer."

Cammy Bowden.

“This will also be the perfect area to complement our guided microbrewery tours, which we hope to resume later in the year.

“The tasting room will be focused on craft beer, however, we’re also keen to work with other local food and drink brands and hold other experiences such as whisky tasting, cocktail making or beer and cheese pairing nights.

Cammy hopes to open the tasting room soon.

“Hopefully, our full alcohol license gets sorted soon and we’ll be able to open up the tasting room later on in the evenings.

“More news will follow on how to book tasting sessions in the near future via our social media.”

In other news, the business is installing a new canning line later this year that will see it launch newly branded 440ml cans, along with a range of new beers.

[[title]]

[[text]]

