Brew Toon’s new bottle shop and tasting room to bring ‘unique experience’ to Aberdeenshire town

Peterhead-based microbrewery Brew Toon has opened its new bottle shop in the town centre.

Based on Queen Street, co-founder Cammy Bowden says it, along with the imminent launch of its tasting room, will provide a unique experience where customers can learn all about the craft beer brand.

Construction on the shop and tasting room began in March after Cammy, 31, was determined to expand the business further.

While the tasting room will remain non operational until the microbrewery receives its full alcohol license, the shop officially opens its doors to the public today.

It will be open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday.

Local and international drinks

Cammy, who used to work in construction and the oil and gas industry, launched Brew Toon around four years ago off the back of his passion for craft beer.

He discovered all of the “weird and wonderful styles of modern beers that are out there” and wanted to be part of the industry.

“We spotted an opportunity in Peterhead to redevelop an old derelict building,” Cammy, from Aberdeen, said.

“Having already developed a passion for craft beer and seeing what other breweries were doing, we felt we could create something a little bit different by focusing on brewing unique craft beers with fresh, exciting flavours.

“After spending nearly a year working tirelessly at evenings and weekends to develop the brewery and the brand, we brewed our first commercial beers and launched them at a Peterhead beer festival back in May 2017.”

Since then, Brew Toon has continued to grow – and the opening of its bottle shop and tasting room is its latest exciting project.

Cammy added: “Customers can expect to visit an exciting new bottle shop that offers unique artisan products ranging from craft beer produced by ourselves and other great breweries, as well as local spirits, ciders, wines and soft drinks.

“We’re also looking to showcase some of the best beers from across the UK and internationally – from places like the USA and Belgium.

“It is looking great and we’re looking forward to people seeing our own beers and merchandise and some amazing guest beers, spirits and other interesting drinks.”

Tasting room to follow

Brew Toon’s range, which is loaded with quality flavours and vibrant character, has been commended at many national and international awards.

They package their beers in 330ml bottles and kegs at the microbrewery on St Peter Street, which are sold locally in shops, bars, restaurants and hotels, as well as throughout the UK online and through distributors.

The team will be offering tastings of this range, and much more, when granted permission to do so in the tasting room.

“In terms of the tasting room, once licensing permits, we’ll be able to offer a unique experience where customers can visit and learn more about Brew Toon – and how we brew beer,” Cammy said.

“They’ll also get the opportunity to try out some of our award-winning craft beers in the company of our friendly and knowledgeable team of staff.

“This will also be the perfect area to complement our guided microbrewery tours, which we hope to resume later in the year.

“The tasting room will be focused on craft beer, however, we’re also keen to work with other local food and drink brands and hold other experiences such as whisky tasting, cocktail making or beer and cheese pairing nights.

“Hopefully, our full alcohol license gets sorted soon and we’ll be able to open up the tasting room later on in the evenings.

“More news will follow on how to book tasting sessions in the near future via our social media.”

In other news, the business is installing a new canning line later this year that will see it launch newly branded 440ml cans, along with a range of new beers.

