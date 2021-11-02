What to order from The Tippling House’s five-course tasting menu during Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

What to order from The Tippling House’s five-course tasting menu during Aberdeen Restaurant Week

There's something I love about a speakeasy. This quaint, dark bar hidden away on the street in plain sight.
By Julia Bryce
November 2, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 2, 2021, 5:53 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Inside The Tippling House.

There’s something I love about a speakeasy. This quaint, dark bar hidden away on the street in plain sight.

The Tippling House is a great example of that, albeit its street presence is a little more obvious than traditional speakeasies.

But it’s not just the drinks you should get excited about when visiting the venue just now, as during Aberdeen Restaurant Week it is serving up a five-course tasting menu which has been constructed by head chef, Stuart Galloway.

The menu is priced at £27.50 per head (or £20 for the smaller option of two and a half courses) and features a choice of three starters, mains and desserts, as well as an intermediate and refresher course.

To kick the tasting off we were treated to the venue’s take on an amuse bouche – an amuse booze – which was their ‘tot’ of the day. It had a red grape taste to it, was incredibly sweet, slightly fizzy and was served in a short tasting glass.

Amuse booze.

I managed to bag two as a my dining partner for the night was driving. Instead, he ordered a Diet Coke and I requested a Melon Rouge.

Our server Joe explained that the kitchen would keep things moving throughout the night and was happy to provide any drinks recommendations. It was his reassuring nod of approval that resulted in my order.

What I loved about this cocktail is how extravagant it was.

It had flavoured bubbles – which wouldn’t look out of place in a bubble bath –  carefully placed on top and was a berry red which popped against the cooler green and beige hues of the venue’s interior.

The Melon Rouge.

The food

We’d ventured away from the veggie starter and had the smoked mackerel and the confit duck leg.

The mackerel was very pungent and the capers were packed with sharp flavour.

The crispy white additions to the dish didn’t boast much in the sense of flavour, however, added a real crunch into the mix. With black olives and tomato also included, there was a real taste adventure under way.

The mackerel starter.

As for the duck, the meat was tender and had been shredded. The sauce was sweeter and tasted like barbecue sauce and Chinese spice had married and had a child.

Within the spelt was cubed pieces of soft celeriac and the pickled walnuts had been crushed small and were mixed throughout with a sprouting of watercress or two on top.

The roast duck leg starter.

A roast cauliflower and hazelnut veloute was served as the intermediate and had been sprinkled with crushed hazelnuts on top.

It was delicious all while not being too filling.

My date loved the mix of crunchy and smooth and we both could easily have licked the bowl clean.

Roast cauliflower and hazelnut veloute.

When we moved onto mains it was venison and hake which had prevailed.

The venison haunch was cut into four slices with a mix of medium to rare pieces featuring. It was sitting on top of the potato espuma which was creamy and thick.

The juicy Jerusalem artichoke mushrooms were on the side, as was the roasted salsify and baby beetroot.

The venison

My roast hake with haricot beans was very different.

The tomatoes used made the dish a little watery at the bottom, however the hake was cooked beautifully.

The beans were so soft and there was six small clams thrown into the mix as well.

Chunky pieces of chorizo were scattered throughout and was a real highlight for me after uncovering them under the fish. A sprinkling of microgreens finished it off.

The hake.

A palate cleanser in the form of a small fruit salad was presented shortly after.

It had tiny pieces of chopped kiwi, melon and mango. Although it provided a sugar high, it was incredibly more-ish and refreshing all at the same time.

Fruit salad.

Last but not least was dessert. Chocolate orange tart for me and the lemon posset for my other half.

The thin chocolate orange semicircle was more like a cake than a tart and the cake-like layer was moist and very fragrant. The mulled berries on the side consisted of blueberries and raspberries

As for the lemon posset, it was served with a lemon and thyme muffin in the middle which was light and fluffy. The posset itself had a sharp yet sweet flavour and was topped with fresh raspberries.

The desserts.

The verdict

If you’re looking for a bargain which offers something a little different to the usual two or three-course meal then The Tippling House’s tasting menu is a must.

While the menu may be limited, their food was great and the value for money is definitely up there with some of the best deals available during Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

Do be sure to check out the cocktail menu to really indulge in the experience.

Price: £27 per head

Aberdeen Restaurant Week deal: Five-course tasting menu.

Please note that the kitchen is closed this Saturday (November 6).

For more on Aberdeen Restaurant Week…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal