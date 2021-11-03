Midweek meal: Try out Donal Skehan’s lamb kebabs with pickled onions and saffron yoghurt

If you’re looking to mix up your midweek meals then this recipe from Irish TV personality Donal Skehan’s new cookbook will hit the spot.

The lamb kebabs are served with pickled onions and saffron yoghurt and is best enjoyed with pitta bread spread with delicious hummus.

Donal’s Everyday Cook book celebrates real home cooking for modern life and consists of quick and easy 15 to 30 minute meals that use just one pot, pan or tray.

From homely favourites to classic dishes, plus recipes that can be batch cooked and then frozen for days, his new book is filled with inspiration that will keep all the family smiling no matter how busy your day has been.

Lamb kebabs with pickled onions and saffron yoghurt

Serves 4

Ingredients

800g lamb leg, diced into chunks

5 garlic cloves, grated

1 tbsp (heaped) ras el hanout

2 tbsp olive oil

4 large pitta breads

200g hummus

Handful of flat-leaf parsley or coriander leaves

Pinch of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the lemon and saffron yoghurt:

Small pinch of saffron strands

2 tbsp boiling water

200g Greek yoghurt

2 garlic cloves, finely grated

Zest of ½ lemon

For the pickled onions:

2 red onions, thinly sliced

1 tbsp coriander seeds

Juice of ½ lemon

Pinch of sugar

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method

Put the lamb into a large bowl with the garlic, ras el hanout and the olive oil. Season with sea salt and toss to combine completely. Leave the lamb to sit, covered with cling film, in the fridge for at least one hour. Alternatively make this ahead of time and leave to marinate overnight. While the lamb marinates, prepare the yoghurt sauce: infuse the saffron strands in the hot water in a small bowl and leave to stand for five minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well to combine. Season to taste and set aside. To make the pickled onions: Toss the red onions and coriander seeds with the lemon juice and sugar and season generously with sea salt. Set aside to let the onions soften and pickle. Once the spices have permeated the meat, thread the lamb pieces on to eight metal skewers and arrange on a large baking sheet. Place the lamb skewers to cook over a hot barbecue or a scorching hot griddle pan for three minutes on each side, or until medium rare. Turn as needed until you have a lightly charred exterior and a blushing pink interior. While the lamb cooks, toast the pitta breads on the barbecue or just in a toaster. Spread each pitta with hummus, slide the lamb off the skewers and place on top of the pitta with the pickled onion and herbs. Drizzle with the yoghurt sauce before tucking in.

Recipe from Everyday Cook by Donal Skehan, published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £25.

